Watch: Woman who lit cigarette with flaming Khamenei's photo celebrates his ‘pathetic' death, ‘He died like a rat'

“I said we’d dance on your grave, didn’t I?" she mentioned in the caption. In a subsequent post, she was seen commemorating what she referred to as the “pathetic death” of Khamenei. She further quoted US President Donald Trump , asserting, “He died like a rat."

In a post on X, the female, known as Morticia Addams on social media, posted a video of herself participating in what seemed to be an anti-Iran regime demonstration in Canada, where she currently resides.

Tehran denounced the strikes as unwarranted and unlawful, subsequently firing missiles at Israel and various nations in the region that accommodate American military installations.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Khamenei's residence in Tehran has been destroyed. Reports from Iranian media claimed that several of his family members, including his daughter and granddaughter, died in the attacks.

A woman, who gained widespread attention in January after a video showing her reigniting a cigarette using a burning image of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , celebrated his death following US- Israel coordinated airstrikes.

Who is Morticia Addams? Morticia Addams first drew international attention in January when a video emerged online depicting her igniting an A4-sized image of Khamenei and utilizing it to relight a cigarette. This footage became one of the iconic representations of the extensive anti-government demonstrations occurring in Iran at that time.

The video, however, was recorded outdoors, at a branch of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce located in Ontario, Canada, as per Reuters.

On January 13, she shared again an interview that she had given to a Spanish media outlet, The Objective, where she mentioned that she had spent the majority of her 23 years in Iran but was currently living in exile in Canada. She stated that her family remains in Iran

The videos, extensively circulated and shared, have transformed a minor act into a significant emblem of defiance. They also emerge during a period of profound internal turmoil for Iran, characterized by economic difficulties, renewed nationwide protests, and persistent discontent regarding women’s rights.

She has identified herself as an Iranian refugee and mentioned that she employs a pseudonym for her safety. In previous remarks, she asserted that she was detained and mistreated in Iran due to her dissident activities before escaping to Turkey. She has reportedly since acquired a student visa and is currently residing in Toronto.

