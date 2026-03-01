Who is Ahmad Vahidi? IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief as Mohammad Pakpour killed amid joint US-Israel attacks

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has been designated as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported Daily Iran News. With the death of IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour and Supreme Leader Khamenei, Ahmad Vahidi steps in as the new commander of the IRGC. (AP)

The IRGC, an elite force responsible for safeguarding the Islamic Republic and extending Iranian influence internationally, is pivotal to Tehran’s security strategy and regional operations.

The situation arises following the death of Mohammad Pakpour, the former Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, who was killed in the US-Israeli strikes. In response, Tehran has pledged significant retaliation against the attacks that have disrupted the political and military framework of the nation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed amid the US-Israel led offensive. Shortly after US President Donald Trump asserted that Khamenei was killed, Iranian state media verified the report of his death.

In light of Khamenei's passing, the Iranian government has declared a period of 40 days of mourning.

Who is Ahmad Vahidi? Ahmad Vahidi’s appointment occurs against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, following a series of coordinated strikes executed by the US and Israel against Tehran on Saturday morning.

A seasoned military officer, Vahid Shahcheraghi, known as Ahmad Vahidi, was designated as the deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC in December 2025. He has previously held the positions of Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior.

As a founding member of the IRGC, Vahidi has previously led the Quds Force, which is responsible for Iran’s external military operations and regional military networks.

Vahidi has been instrumental in formulating Iran’s asymmetric warfare strategy and establishing regional alliances.

His new role as the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC positions him at the forefront of Tehran’s military response to the recent strikes. While Iranian officials are yet to release an official statement regarding this appointment, the reported decision follows considerable turmoil within Iran’s military and political landscape.

IRGC issues warns of most massive operation The IRGC has issued a warning regarding the “most massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republicm" with a focus on Israel and US military installations throughout the region.

In a statement disseminated by Iranian state media, the Revolutionary Guards declared their readiness for a comprehensive retaliatory campaign.

In an official statement, the IRGC conveyed a mix of mourning and celebration regarding what it termed the “proud martyrdom” of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The statement further hailed the supreme leader as a “devout scholar, the standard-bearer of the Islamic Revolution’s martyrs, and the rightful deputy of Imam al-Mahdi.”