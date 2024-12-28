Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former mayor, deputy mayor criticise Omar for travelling Ganderbal, ‘abandoning’ central command

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 29, 2024 05:22 AM IST

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Saturday morning drove to Ganderbal to chair review meeting with the all DC’s of Kashmir

Former city mayor and former Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu criticised J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah for “abandoning” the central command and travelling to his home constituency Ganderbal.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)
J&K CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)

J&K CM on Saturday morning drove to Ganderbal to chair review meeting with the all DC’s of Kashmir.

“Eventually the CM goes the biscuit-throwing way of 2014. Abandons the central command for dealing with snow vagaries across Kashmir and rushes to his assembly constituency of Ganderbal instead. Inept leadership inspired by the mediocrity that tragically surrounds him now,’ former City Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu wrote on X.

He also targeted roads and building minister and deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary for not setting up control room.

“Why didn’t the minister for R&B supervise the setting up of a joint control room for snow-clearance and designation of zonal officers across the valley? Why wasn’t a coordination mechanism set up between R&B, SMC and MED — as was done every year in the past?,” Mattu said in another message on X.

He also compared action taken by government when he was the city mayor.

“The people are realising dear — the stark contrast between what we did for 5 years and what these corrupt and incompetent people are doing now. Very pained to see how people have been left at the mercy of God,” Mattu further wrote on X.

Former Mayor Sheikh Imran said previous regimes performed better than present government.

“During our tenure, efficient micro-planning ensured timely snow clearance for every area setting a benchmark for public service. Today-sadly it has devolved into mere selfie sessions and photo ops in the snow—a stark and disappointing downgrade. Using business rules as an excuse for every inaction while offering nothing in return seems to have become a habit—and it’s entirely unacceptable,” Imran wrote on X.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On