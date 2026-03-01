Mamdani ripped by Iranian New Yorkers over ‘illegal war’ remark: ‘You are a human garbage’

Iranians have blasted Zohran Mamdani over his response to the military strikes on Iran. The NYC Mayor said in an X post that the strikes “mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression.” Mamdani ripped by Iranian New Yorkers over ‘illegal war’ remark (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Mamdani’s statement did not sit well with Iranians, who called him a “human garbage” and accused him of staying “silent” when “Islamic Republic terrorists” were killing their people.

What did Zohran Mamdani say? “Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace,” wrote Mamdani.

“I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution,” he added.

In a direct message to Iranian New Yorkers, Mamdani said, “you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.”

Zohran Mamdani slammed Sana Ebrahimi, an Iranian, shared Mamdani’s post and wrote, “I say it as an Iranian New Yorker: You are a human garbage.”

“When our people were getting slaughtered and hunted like animals by the Islamic Republic terrorists, you stayed silent. You didn't say a word. Now that the regime, the murderers of our people are under attack, you came out of the woodwork to defend them. You are an Islamist human garbage and I fight your agenda as long as I breathe,” she added.