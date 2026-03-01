Mamdani ripped by Iranian New Yorkers over ‘illegal war’ remark: ‘You are a human garbage’
Zohran Mamdani is being blasted after saying that the military strikes on Iran "mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression.”
Iranians have blasted Zohran Mamdani over his response to the military strikes on Iran. The NYC Mayor said in an X post that the strikes “mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression.”
Mamdani’s statement did not sit well with Iranians, who called him a “human garbage” and accused him of staying “silent” when “Islamic Republic terrorists” were killing their people.
What did Zohran Mamdani say?
“Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace,” wrote Mamdani.
“I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution,” he added.
Read More | How is Iranian Supreme Leader chosen? What happens after Khamenei’s death as rival opposition figures fight for position
In a direct message to Iranian New Yorkers, Mamdani said, “you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.”
Zohran Mamdani slammed
Sana Ebrahimi, an Iranian, shared Mamdani’s post and wrote, “I say it as an Iranian New Yorker: You are a human garbage.”
“When our people were getting slaughtered and hunted like animals by the Islamic Republic terrorists, you stayed silent. You didn't say a word. Now that the regime, the murderers of our people are under attack, you came out of the woodwork to defend them. You are an Islamist human garbage and I fight your agenda as long as I breathe,” she added.
Many agreed in the comment section, with one user writing, “It is not a secret what he is. I don’t get how the FBI doesn’t investigate him and do something about it”. “This is solely about the Iranian people, their freedom and their interests...zohran and everyone else should shut up,” said a user, while another wrote, “You asked where are Mayor Mamdani's loyalties? His post says it all.”
Read More | Trump properties in Dubai attacked? Claim viral amid Palm Jumeirah fire as Iran strikes back
“He continues to show who he is. I'm sending prayers and support to Iranians everywhere,” one user wrote. “You're not alone. I don't think this loser will have a very long political career,” said another.
This comes after Donald Trump announced that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed. The US President announced Khamenei’s death in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. When not at work, you will find her either with her novels, or with her beloved pooches. She loves reading classics, some of her favorites being Great Expectations, Gone with the Wind, and Rebecca. She adores spending time with her rescue dogs, and enjoys nothing more than being in nature, having undying love for mountains and rivers.Read More