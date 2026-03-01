Trump properties in Dubai attacked? Claim viral amid Palm Jumeirah fire as Iran strikes back
Iran unleashed a massive missile and drone attack, with Dubai facing the brunt of it, after the US and Israel mounted an offensive.
Claims of President Donald Trump's properties in Dubai being hit began to do the rounds after Iran struck back. The nation, today, unleashed a massive missile and drone attack with Dubai facing the brunt of it after the US and Israel mounted their offensive.
Visuals showed a fire at Palm Jumeirah while authorities also confirmed a blaze at Burj Al Arab. Dubai Airport also had an ‘incident’ that left four injured, authorities said.
On social medial, several posts were shared claiming that Trump's properties had been hit. Notably, the Trump Organization already has two active real estate assets there, while others are being developed. The Trump International Golf Club and The Trump Estates are active. Trump Tower Dubai, meanwhile, is under construction.
Follow: Dubai news live updates
“Palm Jumeirah Dubai is the main investment center of the Trump family,” posts claimed, sharing visuals of the blaze.
Another post claimed “Trump's property, which he received as a gift from the ruler of the UAE, was hit by an Iranian ballistic missile in Dubai.”
Trump properties in Dubai hit? Fact check
Despite the claims, there is nothing to indicate that Trump properties in Dubai were hit. Many of the posts made it appear as though Palm Jumeirah was a major investment point for the Trump family.
However, the truth is that the Trump organization's plans to build a hotel there were announced in 2005 and then scrapped in 2011. They have moved their project to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, which is about thirty minutes away from Palm Jumeirah.
Follow: US attacks Iran LIVE updates
The claims of a property ‘gifted’ to Trump were also fact-checked by Grok online. "No credible reports link any Trump-owned or branded property to the hits. Trump Org has licensing deals there (e.g., 2017 golf club via private developer DAMAC; recent Tower plans), but none described as a "gift from the UAE ruler," and none reported damaged. This seems like a viral mislabeling of general strike footage," the AI chatbot said.
Other also blasted the page that claimed a property ‘gifted’ to Trump was hit. “There’s ZERO credible reporting that any “Trump property gifted by the UAE ruler” was hit in Dubai. Yes, Iranian missiles/debris struck parts of the UAE. No, there’s no verified evidence a Trump property was hit — and no evidence he was “gifted” one. Cite a real source or stop spreading memes,” a person wrote.
President Trump announced on Truth Social that Iran's Khamenei was dead following strikes on his compound. Israeli authorities also had the same narrative, but Tehran has countered these accounts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More