Trump properties in Dubai attacked? Claim viral amid Palm Jumeirah fire as Iran strikes back

On social medial, several posts were shared claiming that Trump's properties had been hit. Notably, the Trump Organization already has two active real estate assets there, while others are being developed. The Trump International Golf Club and The Trump Estates are active. Trump Tower Dubai, meanwhile, is under construction.

Visuals showed a fire at Palm Jumeirah while authorities also confirmed a blaze at Burj Al Arab. Dubai Airport also had an ‘incident’ that left four injured, authorities said.

Claims of President Donald Trump 's properties in Dubai being hit began to do the rounds after Iran struck back. The nation, today, unleashed a massive missile and drone attack with Dubai facing the brunt of it after the US and Israel mounted their offensive.

Another post claimed “Trump's property, which he received as a gift from the ruler of the UAE, was hit by an Iranian ballistic missile in Dubai.”

Trump properties in Dubai hit? Fact check Despite the claims, there is nothing to indicate that Trump properties in Dubai were hit. Many of the posts made it appear as though Palm Jumeirah was a major investment point for the Trump family.

However, the truth is that the Trump organization's plans to build a hotel there were announced in 2005 and then scrapped in 2011. They have moved their project to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, which is about thirty minutes away from Palm Jumeirah.

Follow: US attacks Iran LIVE updates

The claims of a property ‘gifted’ to Trump were also fact-checked by Grok online. "No credible reports link any Trump-owned or branded property to the hits. Trump Org has licensing deals there (e.g., 2017 golf club via private developer DAMAC; recent Tower plans), but none described as a "gift from the UAE ruler," and none reported damaged. This seems like a viral mislabeling of general strike footage," the AI chatbot said.

Other also blasted the page that claimed a property ‘gifted’ to Trump was hit. “There’s ZERO credible reporting that any “Trump property gifted by the UAE ruler” was hit in Dubai. Yes, Iranian missiles/debris struck parts of the UAE. No, there’s no verified evidence a Trump property was hit — and no evidence he was “gifted” one. Cite a real source or stop spreading memes,” a person wrote.

President Trump announced on Truth Social that Iran's Khamenei was dead following strikes on his compound. Israeli authorities also had the same narrative, but Tehran has countered these accounts.