‘All I want is freedom for…’: Trump's big remark after US-Israel strike on Iran
Trump was speaking hours after Israel and US jointly launched strikes on Iran, which among other things targeted the area near Khamenei's residence.
After the US-Israel joint strikes on Iran triggered a wider tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the goal of the military strikes on Tehran was "freedom" for the Iranian people.
Trump was speaking hours after Israel and US jointly launched strikes on Iran, which among other things targeted the area near Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei's residence and a school east of Iran, leaving at least 50 dead.
“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump told the Washington Post on a phone call, adding “I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have.”
Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, several reports said citing Israeli officials.
Earlier in the day, Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" after Israel, along with the US, launched a state of full-scale conflict and struck multiple targets across Iran.
Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". Trump said the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government.
The latest strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region.
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israeli strike hit a primary school for girls murdered dozens. Araghchi vowed to answer the strikes.
