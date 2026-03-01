How is Iranian Supreme Leader chosen? What happens after Khamenei’s death as rival opposition figures fight for position

In the wake of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, rival opposition figures are jockeying for position in Iran. The country is now waiting for a new Supreme Leader to be chosen. Iranian American community members and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran Sadaf Ebrahimi, Shirin Nariman, and Mehran Ebrahimi react to news reports on U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint U.S. and Israeli strikes, at Nariman's home in Vienna, Virgina U.S. February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard REFILE - ADDING "SUPREME LEADER AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI". (REUTERS)

Opposition leader Maryam Rajavi and exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi have urged Iranians to unite. However, they made it clear that they have different visions for the country’s future.

“Our homeland continues to endure greater pain and destruction under the rule of religious fascism,” Rajavi said in a statement shared with the New York Post, urging Iranians to protect civilians amid increasing instability.

Meanwhile, the NCRI, formed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, said that it has a ready blueprint for a six-month transitional administration that would organize free elections and transfer sovereignty to the people. The NCRI presents itself as a government-in-exile.

“Now is the time for solidarity,” Rajavi said. “[Iranians] reject both the Shah and the mullahs.”

Rajavi’s statement was a swipe at Pahlavi, who said that he also has plans for a democratic transition if the Islamic Republic collapses, per the New York Post.

How is the Iranian Supreme Leader chosen? The Assembly of Experts chooses and oversees the Supreme Leader under the constitution of Iran. The Assembly of Experts, which has 88 clerics, is elected through a controlled system.

The candidates for the Assembly are approved by the Guardian Council. Members of the Guardian Council are directly or indirectly chosen by the Supreme Leader.

The Assembly of Experts (Majles-e Khobregân-e Rahbari), an 88-member deliberative body, comprises Islamic scholars (Mujtahids) elected by direct public vote for eight-year terms. The Assembly’s primary constitutional duties include appointing, supervising, and if necessary, dismissing the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Trump announces Khamenei’s death US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei’s death in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. “This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country,’ wrote Trump.

He added, “We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!” Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves. That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!”

Meanwhile, both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have encouraged the Iranian people to take to the streets and seize power of their nation. “Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands,” Netanyahu said, encouraging Iranians to “take over your government.”