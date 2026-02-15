Benjamin Netanyahu makes stance clear on potential US-Iran deal amid talks in Geneva: ‘There shall be…’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he told US President Donald Trump last week that any deal between Washington and Iran must include the dismantling of Tehran's nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)

Speaking at the annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, Netanyahu said he is sceptical of a deal, but it must include enriched material leaving Iran.

"There shall be no enrichment capability - not stopping the enrichment process, but dismantling the equipment and the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place," the Israeli PM was quoted by Reuters as saying.

A second round of talks between the US and Iran is slated for this week. Iran is pursuing a nuclear agreement with the US that delivers economic benefits for both sides, an Iranian diplomat was reported as saying on Sunday.

Iran and the US renewed negotiations earlier this month to tackle their decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear program and avert a new military confrontation. The Donald Trump administration has dispatched a second aircraft carrier to the region and is preparing for the possibility of a sustained military campaign if the talks do not succeed, US officials quoted in a Reuters report said.

The US-Iran talks Amid the ongoing US-Iran tensions and apprehensions of a possible military action, Tehran has showed readiness for “compromises” to revive a nuclear deal with the United States and is pursuing a nuclear agreement with America that delivers economic benefits for both sides, an Iranian diplomat reportedly said.

"For the sake of an agreement's durability, it is essential that the U.S. also benefits in areas with high and quick economic returns," Hamid Ghanbari, foreign ministry deputy director for economic diplomacy , was quoted as saying by Iran's Fars news agency.

Ghanbari said that common interests in the oil and gas fields, joint fields, mining investments, and even aircraft purchases are included in the negotiations with the US.

While tensions between the two showed slight tapering-off with Iran's conciliatory tone, Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi called for massive demonstrations across major cities in the world demanding regime in Tehran particularly in response to the recent crackdown on protests against the clerical regime over economic woes.

In Munich, about 250,000 people held protest demonstration in response to Pahlavis's call against Iran's government led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.