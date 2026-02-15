Indian student Saketh, found dead in US, remembered ‘dearest friend’ Kedar in last post: Recalling 2023 IIT-M suicide

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22, the Indian student whose body was found in a lake in California after six days of search on Saturday, had graduated barely six months ago from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras; and a celebratory announcement was the last post he made on social network LinkedIn. In it, he poignantly remembered a batchmate, Kedar. Saketh Sreenivasaiah was last seen near a lake at the Tilden Regional Park in California. (LinkedIn/X)

“This milestone would've been much better alongside my dearest friend and batchmate Kedar. The warm moments & memories we shared continue to inspire,” Sreenivasaiah wrote.

Though he was not more specific, the mention of the name Kedar points to a tragic death on the IIT-M campus in the same batch, 2021–25. In April 2023, a second-year undergraduate student at IIT-M, 20-year-old Kedar Suresh Chougule was found dead in his hostel room in a case of suicide. It had come after days of being in depression and getting some mental health support, reports at the time noted. He was pursuing B.Tech in Chemical Engineering, like Saketh. Kedar's death marked the fourth such incident at the institute in three months.

After Kedar's death by suicide, IIT Madras had said it was “taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress”.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, in his LinkedIn post with a photo of receiving the degree at the IIT-M convocation in July 2025, said, “There are far too many stories, learnings, and moments to do justice to in a single post." He dedicated the degree to his late grandfather, “who would've been the happiest to see this moment!”