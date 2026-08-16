Udhayanidhi Stalin says Vijay's Tamil Nadu govt ‘insecure, afraid of Gen Z’; recalls cops had ‘no answer’ on his arrest

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday called the Vijay-led TVK government "insecure" and slammed its alleged targeting of political rivals, "peaceful" protesters and youth activists, while recalling his recent arrest over his alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to actor Trisha. Addressing a meeting of the DMK's legal wing, Udhayanidhi accused the government of detaining people over their speeches and social media posts and termed its actions "fascist". (PTI)

Addressing a meeting of the DMK's legal wing, Udhayanidhi accused the government of detaining people over their speeches and social media posts and termed its actions “fascist”, reported news agency PTI.

Also Read | ‘My words had only one meaning’: Udhayanidhi Stalin rejects Trisha remark allegations, calls Vijay's TVK a ‘circus’

Udhayanidhi on ‘insecurity’ and ‘arrests’ "If you speak, there is an arrest. If you post on social media, there is an arrest. This government is functioning like a fascist regime because of its deep sense of insecurity. It is as if they wake up every morning with a schedule and a timetable of whom to arrest next," Udhayanidhi alleged.

Recalling his recent arrest, he said, "When the police arrived at my doorstep at 8 am, I was reading the newspaper. I thought they were arresting me for calling out this incompetent government, but they had no real answers. Our legal team moved with lightning speed at the Madras High Court to ensure justice was served."

The former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister was arrested on August 4 over his alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and allegedly insulting her modesty.

Alleging that the state government was deliberately targeting young activists and "Gen-Z youth", Udhayanidhi said such action was aimed at creating fear among their families.

Also Read | Vishal says he loves Udhayanidhi Stalin after supporting his arrest over Trisha remark: ‘No rift if I enter politics’

‘Expose government regularities’: Udhayanidhi "This government is terrified of the Gen-Z youth who are speaking up for our ideology. They target them to create fear among their family members. Our legal wing must act as an unbreakable fortress to protect these young voices," the DMK leader said.

Outlining a roadmap for the party's legal wing, Udhayanidhi called on lawyers to expose "government irregularities", including alleged "corruption" in the appointment of government pleaders, and to systematically follow up on public grievances in court.

Stating that the party's legal wing has a rich history, the Opposition leader said, "Whether during the times of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi or party president (M K Stalin), whenever the movement faced crises, the legal team solved them."

"We must stay alert, work with absolute unity, and remain on the field until our party president is back in the Chief Minister's chair," he said.

Meanwhile, the DMK legal wing, in a resolution, strongly condemned the TVK government for arresting Udhayanidhi when he spoke in support of farmers in Thanjavur recently.

In another resolution, it condemned the state government for failing to take action against those allegedly spreading defamatory comments about the Leader of the Opposition on social media platforms.