Embassy in Riyadh, air base in Bahrain: Full list of US facilities in Middle East targeted in fresh drone attacks today

As the fighting in the Middle East spilled over to the fourth day, drones targeted facilities of the United States, including military bases and embassies across the region on Tuesday, March 3. LIVE: US Embassy In Riyadh Hit By Drones, Iran Claims Strike On USA's Bahrain Base |US-Iran War LIVE

The list of Middle East areas where fresh attacks were reported targeting US facilities includes Bahrain, Riyadh, and Erbil till now.

Full list of US facilities targeted in fresh drone attacks -Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The US embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh was hit by two drones on Tuesday, March 3, resulting in a limited fire and some material damage. As per a Reuters report, a loud blast was heard, and flames were seen at the US embassy in Riyadh today. The US Embassy, following the attack, announced the cancellation of all services across several missions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

-Erbil, Iraq: A drone attack targeted a US military base near Iraq's Erbil Airport, reports said.

-Bahrain: As per a report by Al Jazeera, Iran has claimed to have launched a "massive missile and drone" attack on the US air base in Bahrain. The drone attack destroyed the main command building of a US air base in Bahrain during a drone and missile attack.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has directed all non-emergency personnel to leave Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq. The department has shared an update on its official X handle that it has updated travel advisories for Bahrain and Jordan "to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of government personnel."

US military bases in the Middle East include Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

(This article is written with inputs from ANI, Reuters and PTI).