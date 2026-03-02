US issues Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ alert for Iran and Iraq: What it means

In updated security guidance shared March 1, Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar wrote on X that the administration has “no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans everywhere,” while posting a summary of travel levels across the Middle East.

Level 4 is the most severe advisory issued by the State Department and instructs Americans not to travel to a country “for any reason.”

In a February 28 “Worldwide Caution,” the US Department of State said: “Following the launch of US combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.” The department added: “The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

The United States has issued its highest travel warning, “Level 4: Do Not Travel” for Iran and Iraq , as tensions rise following US combat operations in Iran.

According to the graphic shared alongside her post, Iran is listed as: “No US Embassy, shelter in place.”

The State Department has long warned that it has no diplomatic presence in Iran, limiting direct assistance to US citizens.

For Iraq, the summary states: “Exercise caution, limit movements, shelter in place as needed,” under the Level 4 “Do Not Travel for Any Reason” category.

The same graphic lists Lebanon under Level 4 with the instruction: “Depart now via commercial options.”

Broader impact The State Department’s Worldwide Caution also warned Americans that they “may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures.”

US embassies and consulates across parts of the Middle East have separately advised citizens to shelter in place amid heightened security risks, according to official alerts.

Namdar urged Americans to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov “to receive alerts directly” and to follow the “US Department of State – Security Updates for US Citizens” channel on WhatsApp.

She added that Americans who need consular assistance can reach officials 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) or +1-888-407-4747 (from the US and Canada).

While a Level 4 advisory does not automatically trigger evacuations, it signals what the State Department considers the most serious travel risk: advising Americans not to enter. And, in some cases, to consider departing if safe options exist.