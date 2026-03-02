Iranian hypersonic missile evades over 10 interceptors before striking target. Viral video
A viral video showed an Iranian hypersonic missile evading multiple interceptors before successfully hitting its target amid escalating Middle East tensions.
A fierce military confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran has expanded into a broader regional conflict, with direct attacks and counterattacks stretching across the Middle East. What began as heavy US and Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has triggered a series of missile and drone barrages launched by Tehran.
Amid the turmoil, a video circulating widely on X has drawn global attention. The clip purportedly shows an Iranian hypersonic missile evading more than ten interceptor rockets before striking its target. The footage appears to capture streaks of light cutting across the night sky as defensive missiles attempt to intercept the incoming projectile.
The video was shared with the caption, "Iranian hypersonic missile evades more than 10 intercept rockets to hit target. the camera man just calmly records like it's a firework display." The calm demeanour of the person filming, despite the high intensity of the moment, has sparked debate and astonishment online.
US Central Command claims major blow to IRGC
As tensions escalated, the United States Central Command announced on Monday that it had destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strike was described as a decisive move intended to cripple Iran’s military command structure.
In a statement posted on its official X handle, the command said, "The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake."
The accompanying video showed missiles launching from a US Navy vessel before striking what appeared to be an urban compound, reducing it to rubble.
The command further asserted that America "has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters", underscoring Washington’s confidence in its military capabilities.
Trump signals prolonged campaign
US President Donald Trump told The New York Times that the joint US and Israeli strikes could continue for weeks.
When asked how long the attacks might persist, Trump said, "Well, we intended four to five weeks. It won’t be difficult."
He added, “We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. You know, we have ammunition stored all over the world in different countries."
