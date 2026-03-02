Dubai Police warns of SIM scam as fraudsters pose as ‘crisis management’ officials amid conflict

Dubai Police have warned residents about a SIM swap scam after fraudsters attempted to exploit the current regional tensions by posing as ‘crisis officials’. The authorities explained that sharing such information could allow criminals to carry out SIM swap fraud. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The warning came after explosions were heard in Dubai on Saturday, when Iran fired missiles across the Gulf in response to joint attacks by the United States and Israel on Tehran.

Residents reported loud blasts and bright streaks in the night sky as air defence systems intercepted the projectiles, with smoke trails visible above parts of the city.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dubai Police warned residents about fraudsters impersonating crisis officials and urged the public not to share any confidential information, verification codes, or banking details with unknown callers.

Police warn of SIM scam: Authorities said scammers are now impersonating employees from a supposed “Dubai Crisis Management” department and falsely claiming links to Dubai Police.

“These attempts aim to unlawfully obtain sensitive information, including UAE Pass credentials and Emirates ID details,” the post adds.

The authorities explained that sharing such information could allow criminals to carry out SIM swap fraud. In such cases, a victim’s phone number is transferred to a new SIM card controlled by the fraudster.

Once access is gained, criminals can intercept banking messages and log into mobile banking applications, potentially stealing funds within minutes.

Dubai Police stressed that they never request confidential information or verification codes through telephone calls or text messages under any circumstances.

Officials reassured the public that security systems remain active and that the situation is being closely monitored.

Members of the public have been advised to remain calm but vigilant and to report any suspected fraudulent activity immediately by calling 901 or through the official eCrime platform dedicated to cybercrime complaints.

