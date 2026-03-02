‘Not just tax-free salaries’: Indian expat praises UAE’s response to Iranian missile attacks

An Indian man working in Dubai has praised the UAE’s response as Iranian missiles targeted the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, February 28. Tushar Gagerna said that UAE authorities communicated clearly with stranded passengers, distributed free food and water, and issued emergency visas on the spot after news of the attacks broke. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Dubai airport after news of the missile strikes broke (LinkedIn/Tushar Gagerna)

Gagerna had already boarded a flight to Delhi when Iran attacked the UAE. After waiting for more than two hours inside the aircraft, all passengers were asked to disembark. “My flight to Delhi was scheduled for 1 PM. We boarded. We waited. And at 3 PM - we were asked to disembark,” he said in a LinkedIn post. “Iran had attacked the UAE.” (Also read: Bengaluru CEO thanks Air India after Emirates flight to Dubai cancelled: ‘Maharaja getting me home’)

The Dubai-based Indian man said there was uncertainty and anxiety in that moment, as people checked news alerts and tried to understand what was happening. However, instead of chaos, the UAE authorities responded quickly and calmly.

‘UAE kicked into gear immediately’ “The UAE kicked into gear immediately,” Gagerna said in his LinkedIn post yesterday. The senior manager of growth and product at Confidential said that within a short period of time, UAE authorities set up a dedicated waiting area for all affected passengers.

After that, all passengers were given free food and water. Gagerna said that offering refreshments was a simple gesture but it signified something bigger.

“And then - free refreshments started coming around. Water. Food. A simple gesture that said: we see you, you’re not stranded, we’ve got this,” he wrote.