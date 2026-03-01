Bengaluru CEO forced to cancel Dubai trip, thanks Air India for flying him home: ‘Wrong time’

The Bengaluru-based founder and CEO of Tax Compass has cancelled his plan to spend two days in Dubai amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Ajay Rotti said he was originally scheduled to fly from New York to Dubai before returning to India. However, after his Emirates flight to Dubai was cancelled, he booked a last-minute direct Air India flight home instead. Ajay Rotti, CEO of Tax Compass, took a direct Air India flight from New York to India (X/ajayrotti)

In a social media post, Rotti said he chose a bad time to be halfway across the world. He explained that he was supposed to fly to Dubai from New York, and then go back to India. Instead, he had to take a direct Air India flight from the US to India.

Rotti thanked Air India for flying him home after his Emirates flight to Dubai was cancelled.

What is happening in Dubai? The conflict between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other has spiralled into a much wider set of military actions across the Middle East, and this is affecting Dubai as well. Iran has launched missiles and drones across the Gulf region in retaliation for strikes on its territory, and some of these have been intercepted over UAE airspace.

Debris and fragments from these interceptions have fallen in parts of the UAE, including near Dubai, causing local fires and reports of explosions

Explosions and drone interceptions were reported across Dubai on Saturday as Iranian retaliatory strikes spread across the Gulf following joint US-Israeli attacks on Tehran.

From luxury hotels to the world’s busiest international airport, several of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks were affected by falling debris or aerial interceptions. Authorities stressed that most projectiles were intercepted and that emergency response systems functioned as designed.

Aviation and travel have been severely disrupted. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations amid the regional tensions.