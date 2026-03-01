Bengaluru CEO forced to cancel Dubai trip, thanks Air India for flying him home: ‘Wrong time’
The Bengaluru-based founder and CEO of Tax Compass has cancelled his plan to spend two days in Dubai amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
In a social media post, Rotti said he chose a bad time to be halfway across the world. He explained that he was supposed to fly to Dubai from New York, and then go back to India. Instead, he had to take a direct Air India flight from the US to India.
Rotti thanked Air India for flying him home after his Emirates flight to Dubai was cancelled.
What is happening in Dubai?
The conflict between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other has spiralled into a much wider set of military actions across the Middle East, and this is affecting Dubai as well. Iran has launched missiles and drones across the Gulf region in retaliation for strikes on its territory, and some of these have been intercepted over UAE airspace.
Debris and fragments from these interceptions have fallen in parts of the UAE, including near Dubai, causing local fires and reports of explosions
Explosions and drone interceptions were reported across Dubai on Saturday as Iranian retaliatory strikes spread across the Gulf following joint US-Israeli attacks on Tehran.
From luxury hotels to the world’s busiest international airport, several of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks were affected by falling debris or aerial interceptions. Authorities stressed that most projectiles were intercepted and that emergency response systems functioned as designed.
Aviation and travel have been severely disrupted. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations amid the regional tensions.
“What a time I selected”
In the midst of this, Ajay Rotti, the Bengaluru-based founder and CEO of Tax Compass, rued the timing of his travel plans.
In a post crafted from inside an Air India aircraft in New York City, Rotti said: “Always a special feeling to see an Air India aircraft outside India. But today it is an entirely different feeling. 100x the normal feeling.”
“I came to New York for just 2 days and what a time I selected!!!
“I was to board an Emirates flight to Dubai two hours ago which was canceled.
I was to spend two days in my Dubai office. That isn't happening now. I hope Dubai gets back to normal soon! Prayers,” he added.
Rotti said he booked a last-minute Air India flight from NYC to India. “Now, the Maharaja is getting me home,” he said on X.
“Wrong timing of being in the other side of the globe,” he rued in the comments section.
