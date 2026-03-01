‘It’s scary now’: Indian entrepreneur shares mum’s WhatsApp texts from Dubai amid drone attacks
In the midst of escalating tensions in the Middle East, one Indian entrepreneur shared a snapshot of his family group chat
The United States and Israel launched a massive strike on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the operation.
Later that night, several waves of Iranian attacks reportedly targeted key locations across the UAE, including the airport in Dubai. The iconic Burj Al Arab was also said to be among the sites hit in what UAE officials described as drone strikes. The attacks kept residents awake as tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated.
“It’s scary now”
Prakash Dadlani, a Hong Kong-based entrepreneur, shared a screenshot of his family group chat on the social media platform X. The chat included his mother, who seems to be based in Dubai, along with other family members. At least one other family member is based in Dubai.
“3 more just heard from my backyard,” read a message from the person, whose number was saved as “Kavita Dubai WhatsApp”.
A message from “Mom Dubai” followed. “It’s scary now. No ends,” the message read.
Sharing the screenshot on X, Dadlani said he never imagined that something like this could happen in Dubai.
“Dubai is one of the safest cities in the World. Never imagined my family chat would look like this one day,” he wrote.
The situation in Dubai
The UAE's Ministry of Defence announced that, since the onset of the Iranian attack, the air force and air defence forces of the United Arab Emirates have successfully engaged and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country's territory, underscoring the high readiness of the air defence systems and their capability to address various threats.
A government of Dubai media office statement said a "drone caused its shrapnel to spark a fire at the Burj Al Arab hotel," and that it was brought under control. "No injuries" were reported.
Authorities in Dubai also revealed that debris resulting from air interception operations caused a fire at one of the berths of Jebel Ali Port without causing any injuries.
"Dubai Civil Defence teams immediately responded to handle the fire, while their efforts continue to control it," it said. (Also read: Dubai Airport to Burj Al Arab - Full list of UAE locations damaged in Iranian attack)
