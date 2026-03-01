‘It’s scary now’: Indian entrepreneur shares mum’s WhatsApp texts from Dubai amid drone attacks

The United States and Israel launched a massive strike on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the operation. Smoke rises over a hotel damaged in Dubai's famed Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 28, 2026 in this screen capture from video. Video obtained by Reuters/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY (via REUTERS)

Later that night, several waves of Iranian attacks reportedly targeted key locations across the UAE, including the airport in Dubai. The iconic Burj Al Arab was also said to be among the sites hit in what UAE officials described as drone strikes. The attacks kept residents awake as tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated.

“It’s scary now” In the midst of escalating tensions in the Middle East, one Indian entrepreneur shared a snapshot of his family group chat, where family members described the scene in Dubai.

Prakash Dadlani, a Hong Kong-based entrepreneur, shared a screenshot of his family group chat on the social media platform X. The chat included his mother, who seems to be based in Dubai, along with other family members. At least one other family member is based in Dubai.

“3 more just heard from my backyard,” read a message from the person, whose number was saved as “Kavita Dubai WhatsApp”.

A message from “Mom Dubai” followed. “It’s scary now. No ends,” the message read.