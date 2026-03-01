Dubai Airport to Burj Al Arab - Full list of UAE locations damaged in Iranian attack

Explosions shook Dubai on Saturday as Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes across the Gulf in response to joint US‑Israeli attacks on Tehran. Residents across the city reported hearing loud blasts, windows rattling, and missiles streaking through the sky as air defences worked to intercept incoming projectiles, with trails of fire and smoke visible above the skyline. Drone and missile interceptions rattle Dubai- Check list of affected sites (AFP)

Here’s the list of key locations in Dubai that were affected during the missile strikes and air defense activity:

Burj Al Arab faces minor fire Authorities have confirmed that a drone was intercepted near the Burj Al Arab causing debris to spark a small fire on the building's outer facade. Civil Defence teams quickly brought the fire under control and no injuries were reported. Dubai Media Office said that,

“Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported.”

Also Read: Dubai news live updates: Al Arab fire, Dubai airport incident confirmed as Iran attacks amid reports of Khamenei's death

Dubai airport incident leaves four injured, authorities advise residents to stay indoors Authorities reported a fire at the Burj Al Arab and an incident at Dubai Airport that left four people injured, amid reports of Khamenei’s death. The UAE sent an SMS advising citizens and residents to stay indoors and follow official instructions.

Fire erupts on Palm Jumeirah after explosion, Four injured On Palm Jumeirah, an explosion rocked a building, sparking a fire on the man-made island. Dubai Civil Defence contained the blaze quickly.

However, Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the fire has been brought under control. Four people were injured and have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Blasts and fireballs spotted near Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed road Residents near Sheikh Zayed Road, close to the Fairmont Dubai hotel reported loud explosions and bright flashes in the sky. Many said their windows shook as air defense interceptions occurred overhead.

While no structural damage has been confirmed in the area, witnesses described seeing “fireballs” streak across the sky, leaving trails of smoke behind. The incidents caused concern among locals, highlighting the impact of the ongoing missile activity over the city.

Burj Khalifa evacuated amid safety concerns Although there were no confirmed direct hits on the structure, officials prioritized the safety of visitors and residents in one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

Due to its towering height and prominence, the building which contains residences, offices, and observation decks could have been at risk from debris from intercepted missiles. Authorities acted quickly to clear the tower after blasts were reported and air defense activity increased.