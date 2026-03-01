Al Khamenei to Amir Nasirzadeh: List of top Iran leaders killed in US-Israel strikes

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on February 28, 2026 as Israel and the United States launched a massive coordinated military operation targeting key Iranian sites. The strikes focused on strategic military installations targeting nuclear sites, missile factories, IRGC bases, and offices near Supreme Leader Khamenei's compound in Tehran, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict and raising fears of further retaliation in the region. Top Iranian leaders killed in US-Israel strikes (via REUTERS)

Trump announces Khamenei dead; Top Iranian leaders reported killed in strikes US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed following joint US-Israeli military strikes. In a statement, Trump called Khamenei “one of the most evil people in History” and said the operation was a major success.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.” he wrote

Other top Iranian officials were also reportedly killed in Israeli strikes.

As cited by Reuters, according to two sources familiar with Israel's military operations and one regional source, Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed.

Additionally, Amit Segal, Chief political analyst at N12News posted on his X that the IDF spokesperson confirmed that Khamenei’s top advisor Ali Shamkhani and Khamenei’s military advisor were also eliminated.

“there was not a thing he [Ali Khamenei ] or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.