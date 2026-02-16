Passenger surprises Emirates flight attendant with hand-drawn portrait mid-flight: ‘Returned her smile on paper’

A passenger aboard an Emirates flight has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt gesture towards a flight attendant at 35,000 feet. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Vivek Patil, posted a video capturing a quiet yet creative moment during his journey. A passenger sketched an Emirates flight attendant on board and surprised her. (Instagram/universeofvivek)

The clip shows Patil seated on the aircraft, carefully sketching a portrait of a flight attendant who appears unaware that she is being drawn. As fellow passengers go about their journey, he focuses intently on his artwork, attempting to capture her expression on paper.

A surprise that brought a smile The video then moves to the most touching part. Patil approaches the flight attendant and reveals the completed portrait. Clearly surprised, she breaks into a wide smile on seeing the sketch. Her reaction appears genuine and warm, instantly lighting up the frame.

Sharing the video, Patil captioned it: "Serving smiles at 35,000 feet. So I returned one on paper. Her reaction made this journey unforgettable. Hope she gets to see the behind-the-scenes moment someday. Emirates— if possible, help this art find its way to her."

Watch the clip here: