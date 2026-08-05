SpaceX needs to make its bigger rockets work

One reason is simply that a bigger payload means larger satellites can be launched. And satellite size often correlates with satellite capability.

Falcon 9 has been delivering payloads to space for more than 15 years at a rising pace: The company launched 165 of them last year, or nearly one every other day. But as the space economy has developed, upgrading from Falcon 9’s capacity of lifting about 23 metric tons into low-Earth-orbit has become a priority.

Pretty much all of SpaceX’s most promising ambitions hinge on carrying larger payload capacity at lower cost than today’s rockets. And that means the company can little afford continued hiccups with Starship, the successor to SpaceX’s tried and tested Falcon 9 rockets.

SpaceX’s stock has fallen hard since the company’s IPO in June . But Elon Musk still needs a lot to go right to justify the company’s out-of-this-world valuation.

Of equal importance, bigger capacity and reusability translate into lower launch costs per unit of weight. That makes it economical to do a lot more things in space and widens SpaceX’s already-large competitive moat.

Musk suggested that things were going smoothly on a call with analysts Tuesday. Starship’s next flight was penciled in for later this month, he said. He even seemed to claim that a year from now there could be one Starship launch a day.

Starship’s success, though, is hard to handicap. SpaceX has had few full-on failures and hundreds of successful launches with Falcon 9 over the years, but Starship’s testing has had a somewhat rocky start. Five of the rocket’s 13 launches have failed or had significant flight concerns—surpassing the total number of Falcon 9 launch failures.

Starship has a payload capacity of 100 metric tons. That size—roughly quadruple that of a standard Falcon 9 rocket—is essential for SpaceX to send larger, next-generation Starlink satellites into low-Earth-orbit, increasing the speed and reach of a satellite internet service that accounts for the bulk of the company’s sales. SpaceX reported $4.29 billion of second-quarter revenue for Starlink on Tuesday, up about 66% from a year earlier.

Starship is also crucial if SpaceX is to reach its ambition of putting a million AI-computing satellites into space in the next few years. The company is envisioning a world in which artificial-intelligence models are largely served from space, with lasers and other satellite-communication technologies beaming data around, resulting in near-instant responses to queries.

For that to happen, cost reduction is paramount because of how much computing equipment weighs. MoffettNathanson analysts estimated in a recent note that it would take about 143 launches of the Starship rocket currently under testing to put a gigawatt of computing power into space, roughly matching a single large-scale terrestrial AI data center.

SpaceX is counting on Starship to deliver there, too. To keep costs low, the craft is designed to be fully reusable: Unlike the Falcon 9, with a reusable booster, Starship is envisioned as having a reusable booster and second stage, with both even landing back at their launchpad to ease reuse. Evercore ISI analysts estimated recently that Falcon 9 payloads cost $2,700 a kilogram to send into orbit, while Starship should bring that down to $185 a kilogram.