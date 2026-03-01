‘No child should hear war’: Indian man in Dubai recounts panic as missile interceptions scare daughter
An Indian man in Dubai shared how missile interceptions shook his home and frightened his young daughter.
Explosions were heard across Dubai on Saturday after Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes across the Gulf, responding to joint US and Israeli attacks on Tehran. Residents reported loud blasts, shaking windows and streaks of light cutting through the night sky as air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles. Trails of fire and smoke were visible above parts of the city’s skyline, triggering concern among families indoors.
Indian resident shares family’s ordeal
Amid the tense atmosphere, an Indian man in Dubai shared a video showing his family reacting to the unfolding situation. Taking to X, Vishnu Manchu described the frightening moments as interceptions lit up the sky above his home.
He wrote, "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe."
Take a look here at the post:
The post resonated widely, with many echoing his call for peace and expressing relief that interception systems were active.
Drone intercepted near Burj Al Arab
Authorities later confirmed that a drone had been intercepted near the iconic Burj Al Arab. Debris from the interception caused a small fire on the building’s outer façade.
In a statement, the Dubai Media Office said, “Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported.”
Fire on Palm Jumeirah contained
Separately, an explosion rocked a building on Palm Jumeirah, the city’s man made island known for its luxury residences and hotels. The blast sparked a fire, prompting a rapid response from Dubai Civil Defence.
Officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control. Four people sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.
