‘No child should hear war’: Indian man in Dubai recounts panic as missile interceptions scare daughter

Explosions were heard across Dubai on Saturday after Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes across the Gulf, responding to joint US and Israeli attacks on Tehran. Residents reported loud blasts, shaking windows and streaks of light cutting through the night sky as air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles. Trails of fire and smoke were visible above parts of the city’s skyline, triggering concern among families indoors. Amid Gulf tensions, an Indian man recalled loud blasts in Dubai that rattled windows and terrified his daughter. (via REUTERS)

Indian resident shares family’s ordeal Amid the tense atmosphere, an Indian man in Dubai shared a video showing his family reacting to the unfolding situation. Taking to X, Vishnu Manchu described the frightening moments as interceptions lit up the sky above his home.

He wrote, "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe."

Take a look here at the post: