US travel alert: Which areas of Mexico are Americans advised to avoid? Full list

Violence erupted across parts of Mexico following the killing of the country’s most-wanted drug lord, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” on Sunday. Stranded passengers line up at Guadalajara Airport in Tlajomulco, Jalisco, Mexico. (AFP)

Several highways were blocked, while vehicles and buildings were set ablaze. At least 25 National Guard members were killed in subsequent clashes with armed groups.

Unrest also spread to the Pacific resort city of Puerto Vallarta, a popular destination for US tourists.

US security alert The United States Department of State issued a security alert urging American citizens in certain areas to shelter in place.

The advisory includes -

Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara) Baja California State (including Tijuana, Tecate, and Ensenada) Nayarit State (including the Nuevo Nayarit/Nuevo Vallarta area near Puerta Vallarta) Areas of Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Michoacan, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Veracruz, and Zacatecas states The alert also stated, "All U.S. government staff at Consulate General Monterrey have been directed to remain in the Monterrey metropolitan area, and U.S. government staff have been directed not to travel to Mazatlan through Wednesday."

In Puerto Vallarta, some flights have been disrupted due to flight crew availability. The US Embassy said it is in close contact with airlines to monitor developments.

"All other airports in Mexico are open, and most airports are operating normally. If you are traveling via any airport other than Guadalajara or Puerto Vallarta, we have received no indication of any security-related flight disruptions. Check with your airline to confirm your flight status and schedule," the alert stated.

"Some, but not all, scheduled flights are departing from Guadalajara; if your flight to the United States is cancelled, you may be able to book a connecting flight through another Mexican city."

How was El Mencho killed? According to the Associated Press, Oseguera Cervantes was fatally wounded during a shootout in his home state of Jalisco as Mexican forces attempted to capture him.

Mexican Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla said authorities tracked one of Oseguera Cervantes’ romantic partners to a hideout in Tapalpa.

Oseguera Cervantes and two bodyguards fled into a wooded area, where they were seriously wounded in a firefight. They were taken into custody but died while being transported to Mexico City.

(With inputs from AP)