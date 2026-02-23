El Mencho daughter: Fact-checking claims about Alyb0ba amid buzz around Jessica Johanna, Laisha Michelle

Social media has erupted amid posts claiming that streamer Alyb0ba is the daughter of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho.” The rumor surfaced shortly after reports that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) chief was killed in a Mexican military operation, triggering speculation about his family and possible successors. The rumor surfaced shortly after reports that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) chief was killed in a Mexican military operation. (@ALYB0BAclips/ X, Screen shot from the Mexican TV show/ AFP)

An X account, Alyb0baClips — describing itself as the “official clip page of the most toxic Latina on Kick” — posted: “STREAMER ALYB0BAS FATHER ‘EL MENCHO’ HAS BEEN KILLED.”

The claim spread, prompting debate about whether the popular streamer had ties to the cartel leader.

However, a Grok verification stated that while multiple outlets reported El Mencho’s death, no credible sources identify Alyb0ba as his daughter.