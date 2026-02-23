El Mencho daughter: Fact-checking claims about Alyb0ba amid buzz around Jessica Johanna, Laisha Michelle
Rumors about streamer Alyb0ba being the daughter of cartel leader El Mencho surfaced after his death.
Social media has erupted amid posts claiming that streamer Alyb0ba is the daughter of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho.” The rumor surfaced shortly after reports that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) chief was killed in a Mexican military operation, triggering speculation about his family and possible successors.
An X account, Alyb0baClips — describing itself as the “official clip page of the most toxic Latina on Kick” — posted: “STREAMER ALYB0BAS FATHER ‘EL MENCHO’ HAS BEEN KILLED.”
The claim spread, prompting debate about whether the popular streamer had ties to the cartel leader.
However, a Grok verification stated that while multiple outlets reported El Mencho’s death, no credible sources identify Alyb0ba as his daughter.
The claim likely originated as a meme or misinformation.
No evidence linking Alyb0ba to cartel family
A review of credible reporting and publicly available records shows no verified connection between Alyb0ba and El Mencho’s family.
Major international media coverage of the cartel leader’s death has not mentioned the streamer, nor have Mexican authorities or US officials indicated any such relationship.
Who are El Mencho’s known children?
Authorities and court records identify three children of Oseguera Cervantes:
- Rubén Oseguera González (“El Menchito”) – Once a senior CJNG figure, arrested in 2015 and extradited to the United States in 2020.
- Jessica Johanna Oseguera González – A US-Mexico dual national sentenced in 2021 to 30 months in prison for financial dealings with sanctioned businesses.
- Laisha Oseguera – Reportedly linked to cartel activities and previously named in Mexican investigations.
Speculation online has recently focused on Jessica Johanna as a potential power broker following her father’s reported death, though authorities have not confirmed any successor to CJNG leadership.
The claim linking Alyb0ba to El Mencho appears to stem from social media rather than verified information. During high-profile cartel developments, misinformation frequently spreads through parody posts, gaming communities, and viral meme accounts.
At present, there is no factual basis supporting the claim that Alyb0ba is El Mencho’s daughter. The only confirmed children of the CJNG leader remain those identified in court records and official investigations.
