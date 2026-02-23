El Mencho dead: FIFA moving World Cup 2026 games from Mexico amid unrest? Truth behind viral claims

One person wrote on X “Hearing credible chatter that after the accelerating and expanding cartel violence across Mexico today, FIFA is considering moving the upcoming World Cup games in Mexico to additional sites in the US and Canada. This is an emerging story.” The post was viewed over 300,000 times.

This year's World Cup starts in June, months away from the operation against the drug lord. The games were slated to take place in the US, Canada, and Mexico, but now claims have been made that there could be a venue change as violence has erupted.

El Mencho's death has led to a wave of unrest in Mexico. Nemesio Oseguera , the leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel ( CJNG ), was killed on Sunday after a Mexican military operation. In the wake of this news, vehicles were burned and masked gunmen took to blocking highways across states. Amid this tense situation, viral claims were made on social media that FIFA was considering moving the World Cup 2026 games from Mexico.

Another post claimed “FIFA IS PLANNING TO EXCLUDE MEXICO TO HOST THE WORLD CUP.” Yet another person claimed “Growing calls to CANCEL Mexico's 2026 World Cup matches after deadly CJNG clashes in Jalisco following El Mencho's death! Prioritize safety – relocate?”.

A page online also made note of ‘growing calls’ for the matches in Mexico to be canceled. Another person remarked “Opening match at Azteca, smack in cartel central…”.

Fact-checking the viral claims While these claims have been widely circulated online, they mostly come from unverified profiles. No formal announcement has been made by FIFA or Mexican authorities on the games being moved from the country after the cartel leader's death.

Grok fact-checked the claims online, saying “While FIFA and Mexican authorities are preparing enhanced security for the 2026 World Cup, recent violence following the death of CJNG leader El Mencho has raised concerns. No formal guarantees have been issued, and the situation is being monitored closely. The tournament is still set to proceed.”

Mexico tense after El Mencho's killing While the games look set to proceed, the situation in Mexico remains tense. Tourists and residents were urged to remain indoors in some towns, while truckers were advised to take safer routes to return to their depots while the violence was brought under control.

Airlines like Air Canada, United Airlines and Aeromexico canceled their flights on Sunday to Puerto Vallarta, a beachside resort town. Tourists had earlier filmed plumes of smoke rising to the sky from fires as El Mencho's supporters revolted against the killing of the kingpin.

“The attacks were carried out in revenge for the leader’s death, at first against the government and out of discontent. But later the internal killings are coming, by the groups moving in to take over,” a member of the cartel told Reuters.