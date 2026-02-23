Mexico news LIVE updates: Drug lord El Mencho killed; US issues security alert amid Jalisco clashes

Mexico's defense ministry said that Oseguera was left seriously injured in a shootout in Jalisco, and he died during an air transfer to Mexico City, adding that US authorities had provided "complementary information".

The security operation in the state comes as the country's government has been increasing the pressure on cartels following threats of a US intervention. The operation also triggered a set of violence, with cars being torched and gunmen blocking the highways in over half a dozen states.

Washington welcomed the killing of El Mencho, with the US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau saying that Oseguera's death is a "great development" for the US and Mexico, as well as Latin America.

Meanwhile, the US State Department issued a "shelter in place" alert for its citizens in parts of Mexico amid criminal activity and a tiff.

What's happening in Mexico | Key points

- Several vehicles were set on fire across Jalisco on Sunday after a federal security operation, said governor Pablo Lemus Navarro. He did not specify the groups involved or provide further information on the operation.

- The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho, ” on Sunday, reducing one of Mexico's most powerful cartels into shambles.

- El Mencho was wounded during security forces' bid to capture him in Tapala, Jalisco, on Sunday, and died while being flown to Mexico City.

- During the operation, the security troops came under fire and left four people dead at the location. Three more people, including Oseguera, were injured and later died.

- El Mencho's death sparked off several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Cartels usually employ this tactic to block military operations.