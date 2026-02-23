Mexico news LIVE updates: Drug lord El Mencho killed; US issues security alert amid Jalisco clashes
Mexico news LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing tensions across Jalisco, the US State Department issued a "shelter in place" alert for its citizens in parts of Mexico amid criminal activity and a tiff.
- 12 Sec agoIs Guadalajara airport functioning normally? What officials said
- 14 Mins agoPuerto Vallarta authorities urge residents, visitors to remain indoors
- 21 Mins agoJalisco school classes cancelled today
- 26 Mins agoMexican drug lord ‘El Mencho’ killed in military operation
- 40 Mins agoWhat is happening Puerto Vallarta?
Mexico's defense ministry said that Oseguera was left seriously injured in a shootout in Jalisco, and he died during an air transfer to Mexico City, adding that US authorities had provided "complementary information".
The security operation in the state comes as the country's government has been increasing the pressure on cartels following threats of a US intervention. The operation also triggered a set of violence, with cars being torched and gunmen blocking the highways in over half a dozen states.
Washington welcomed the killing of El Mencho, with the US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau saying that Oseguera's death is a "great development" for the US and Mexico, as well as Latin America.
Meanwhile, the US State Department issued a "shelter in place" alert for its citizens in parts of Mexico amid criminal activity and a tiff.
What's happening in Mexico | Key points
- Several vehicles were set on fire across Jalisco on Sunday after a federal security operation, said governor Pablo Lemus Navarro. He did not specify the groups involved or provide further information on the operation.
- The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho, ” on Sunday, reducing one of Mexico's most powerful cartels into shambles.
- El Mencho was wounded during security forces' bid to capture him in Tapala, Jalisco, on Sunday, and died while being flown to Mexico City.
- During the operation, the security troops came under fire and left four people dead at the location. Three more people, including Oseguera, were injured and later died.
- El Mencho's death sparked off several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Cartels usually employ this tactic to block military operations.
Amid growing tensions after the killing of drug cartel lord El Mencho, the operator of the Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) said on Sunday that no incidents had occurred inside the facility.
The Pacific Airport Group (GAP) said in a statement on X, and said that Guadalajara Airport was operating normally.
"The situations recorded in various areas of the state are not impacting the internal operation of the airport terminal nor safety within the facilities,” it said.
GAP also stated that there were no cancellations or impacts on flights related to events in Jalisco.
The Puerto Vallarta municipal government is reportedly urging residents and visitors to remain indoors and to avoid non-essential travel as multiple roadblocks and vehicle fires continued to disrupt the city.
Officials said that public transportation services are temporarily suspended, adding that drivers are advised to avoid roadways, The Mexico News Daily reported.
Jalisco state authorities said that in-person classes for schools would be cancelled on Monday, February 23, according to statewide notices.
Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho", leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a security operation carried out by the Mexican army.
The Defense Department said in a statement that Oseguera was injured in the operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, about a two-hour drive southwest of Guadalajara, and died while being flown to Mexico City.
Multiple videos of violence and vehicle fires came from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Sunday. Locals were advised to lock down amid federal operations in the municipality of Tapalpa, Jalisco.
The Mexican authorities revealed that security forces killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho", the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus confirmed the unrest shortly after the operation began, explaining that criminal cells reacted by burning vehicles and obstructing highways both in the southern region and in metropolitan zones.