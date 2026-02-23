‘Seek shelter, avoid crowds’: India issues advisory amid clashes, violence in Mexico

Amid the ongoing clashes in Mexico, India has also issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in the Latin American country on Sunday. As per the statement issued by the Indian embassy in Mexico city, all Indian nationals in the country have been advised to seek shelter and avoid large crowds. Smoke billows, following a military operation in which a government source said Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, (via REUTERS)

“There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice,” said the statement on X. Follow live updates on Mexico violence here

The embassy has also issued a check list of actions Indian nationals in Mexico should take. These include -