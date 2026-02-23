‘Seek shelter, avoid crowds’: India issues advisory amid clashes, violence in Mexico
The embassy has also issued a check list of actions Indian nationals in Mexico should take
Amid the ongoing clashes in Mexico, India has also issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in the Latin American country on Sunday. As per the statement issued by the Indian embassy in Mexico city, all Indian nationals in the country have been advised to seek shelter and avoid large crowds.
“There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice,” said the statement on X. Follow live updates on Mexico violence here
The embassy has also issued a check list of actions Indian nationals in Mexico should take. These include -
- Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter.
- Monitor local media for updates.
- Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.
- Avoid crowds.
- Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.
Indian nationals in Mexico can reach out to the Embassy of India at +52 55 4847 7539 for any queries.
Clashes erupt in Mexico
Clashes erupted across Mexico after the army carried out an operation killed drug lord El Mencho on Sunday, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).
Mexico's defense ministry stated that Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes was left seriously injured in a shootout in Jalisco and died during an air lift to Mexico city
As per reports, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, commonly known by its Spanish initials CJNG, has been known as one of Mexico's most aggressive cartels due to its attacks on the military.
As per the US Drug Enforcement Administration, CJNG is considered as powerful as the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico’s most infamous criminal groups, with a presence in all 50 states.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More