El Mencho death sparks Ryan Wedding buzz as Mexican army kills CJNG leader; ‘bet he tipped them off’

El Mencho or Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the feared leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was killed by Mexican military on Sunday. His death sparked buzz about Ryan Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian and alleged drug kingpin. Ryan Wedding was arrested a month before the military action against El Mencho. (X/@DanCrenshawTX, X/@illicitinv)

Wedding, after years on the run, was arrested in Mexico in January and then extradited to the US. He is accused of running a transnational drug trafficking operation and also of murder. As per reports, authorities believed Wedding was in Mexico under the Sinaloa cartel's protection.

Also Read | El Mencho net worth and family: Who are wife Rosalinda González Valencia and kids, how rich are they?

The military action against El Mencho comes one month after news of Wedding's arrest, causing many online to speculate if the two were linked.

El Mencho-Ryan Wedding buzz Many speculated that Wedding might have helped authorities with some information that allowed them to track down El Mencho, in an effort to ease his own sentence.

“Maybe it’s a coincidence, but I find it weird that Ryan wedding turned himself in and now they killed El Mencho,” one person wrote on X. Another added “Ryan Wedding Drug Kingpin was captured not too long ago in Mexico City. Then chaos erupted with El Mencho dead, I bet Ryan Wedding tipped him off. Anyone else?”