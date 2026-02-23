El Mencho killed: Who will lead CJNG after Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes death? Leadership structure explained

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is in a state of disarray after its leader was taken out. The Mexican army killed El Mencho or Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes on Sunday, as per reports. El Mencho reportedly died when being flown to Mexico City. (X/@sentdefender)

Oseguera Cervantes was initially wounded in an operation to capture him in Tapalpa, Jalisco. He died while being flown to Mexico City. With El Mencho gone, there have been questions about what the CJNG leadership structure looks like and who could replace the feared cartel boss.

El Mencho possible replacements Notably, no replacement for El Mencho has been officially recognized by law enforcement bodies as the cartel reels from today's actions. However, there are some candidates on whom an eye might be kept.

One of them is Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán or "El Sapo". As per the Department of Treasury he is a Senior CJNG Member and the boss of Puerto Vallarta Plaza, and might be in contention now to be top boss.

Also Read | El Mencho death row: Who killed CJNG cartel boss in Jalisco? Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum's operation explained

Jessica Johanna Oseguera González or “La Negra” might be in contention too. She is El Mencho's daughter and earlier handled some of the other businesses. However, she's behind bars after being sentenced in 2021 for running her father's sushi and tequila business.

Rubén Oseguera González or "El Menchito" is yet another option. Though convicted, he is the son of El Mencho and under his father, worked second-in-command, so an ascension might be on the cards.

Audias Flores Silva or "El Jardinero" might also be someone to keep an eye on. He's been described as the Treasury Department as a CJNG Regional Commander who is engaged in ‘drug trafficking and violent activities’.

Notably, no single successor has been announced and this is based off of earlier assessments of the CJNG.

CJNG leadership structure explained Up until El Mencho's death, he was the kingpin and head of the CJNG. Apart from that, there was his inner circle which included Juan Carlos Valencia González or “El Pelón”, El Mencho's stepson and de-facto second-in-command of the cartel.

With El Mencho gone and his children convicted, El Pelon could be in line to be next boss too.

Others include El Jardinero and El Sapo, who might be in line for the throne as well. Julio Alberto Castillo Rodríguez or “El Chorro”, is El Mencho's son-in-law and part of the inner circle as well.

CJNG's financial arm is maintained by Los Cuinis, run by the González Valencia family, who handle money laundering and international investments. The Treasury Department identified Erika Gonzalez Valencia as one of the members of Los Cuinis who assists CJNG.

The CJNG divides its territories to regional ‘plazas’ which are spread across the states where it's active. These plazas have designated bosses who report to the central leadership.

Chaos broke out after El Mencho was killed with reports indicating it had set off several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states.