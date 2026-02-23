'Stay home or else': Alleged CJNG threat to Guadalajara, Jalisco locals sparks panic amid violence
Amid the unrest, an alleged cartel message has surfaced online warning residents of Guadalajara and surrounding areas to remain indoors.
Several states across Mexico have been gripped by violence following reports that the Mexican army killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during an operation on Sunday.
Roads have been blocked in multiple areas. Buses and buildings have been set on fire. The states hardest hit include Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Guerrero, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Zacatecas, and Tamaulipas.
There are also reports of chaos at Guadalajara International Airport, with unconfirmed claims circulating on social media alleging that gunmen stormed the facility. Authorities have not confirmed those reports.
The alert states, “For the population of Guadalajara, Jalisco and surrounding areas, we recommend you stay in your homes. Starting at 2:00 pm onward, we are going to go against anyone found out on the streets. We will not care if they are innocent; that is why you are being warned.”
HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the message.
Puerto Vallarta International Airport issues alert
Puerto Vallarta International Airport also issued an alert, advising travelers to take precautions and and check with airlines regarding flight status due to disruptions.
The airport advised, "Due to unforeseen situations on routes near the airport, we recommend taking precautions when planning your arrival. Additionally, we recommend checking with your airline about the status of your flight to avoid inconveniences."
US Embassy in Mexico issues alert
The US Embassy in Mexico urged American citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León to shelter in place.
"Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, US citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice," the alert said.
