'Stay home or else': Alleged CJNG threat to Guadalajara, Jalisco locals sparks panic amid violence

Several states across Mexico have been gripped by violence following reports that the Mexican army killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during an operation on Sunday. A bus set on fire by organised crime groups in response to an operation in Jalisco to arrest a high-priority security target, burns at one of the main avenues in Zapopan, state of Jalisco, Mexico. (AFP)

Roads have been blocked in multiple areas. Buses and buildings have been set on fire. The states hardest hit include Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Guerrero, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Zacatecas, and Tamaulipas.

There are also reports of chaos at Guadalajara International Airport, with unconfirmed claims circulating on social media alleging that gunmen stormed the facility. Authorities have not confirmed those reports.

Amid the unrest, an alleged cartel message has surfaced online warning residents of Guadalajara and surrounding areas to remain indoors.

The alert states, “For the population of Guadalajara, Jalisco and surrounding areas, we recommend you stay in your homes. Starting at 2:00 pm onward, we are going to go against anyone found out on the streets. We will not care if they are innocent; that is why you are being warned.”