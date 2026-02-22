Puerto Vallarta airport issues urgent alert amid reports of cartel violence and fires
Photos and videos circulating on social media showed smoke and fires across the city, with witnesses reporting explosions.
Puerto Vallarta International Airport has issued an alert to passengers following unconfirmed reports of cartel-related violence in the Mexican city.
The airport advised, "Due to unforeseen situations on routes near the airport, we recommend taking precautions when planning your arrival. Additionally, we recommend checking with your airline about the status of your flight to avoid inconveniences."
What is happening in Puerto Vallarta?
Journalist Jeremy Jojola wrote on X, "Just FaceTimed with my mom who’s in Puerto Vallarta. She showed me pillars of smoke all over the city and she’s staying inside. There’s cartel violence happening there right now."
Another X user reported, “My best friend and his wife just called me and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion in Puerto Vallarta have them blocked in and can’t get to the airport, it’s total chaos.”
A third user wrote, "Flights into Puerto Vallarta are being diverted or cancelled as security incidents unfold in the region. In Bucerías, guidance is to stay home for now. Some aircraft are reportedly diverting to other Mexican cities. Monitoring. Staying safe."
'Code Red' activated
In a social media post, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced that “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to confrontations in the area. Also as a result of this operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles to hinder the action of the authorities.”
“I have given the instruction to immediately set up the security committee with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population.”
