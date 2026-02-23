'Shelter in place immediately': US Embassy in Mexico issues urgent security alert after El Mencho's killing

The US Embassy in Mexico has urged American citizens in multiple states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León, to shelter in place amid ongoing security operations. The burned wreckage of a truck, used as a barricade by members of organized crime following a series of detentions by federal forces, lies in Guadalajara, Mexico. (REUTERS)

"Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, US citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice," the alert said.

The advisory comes after news that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed during a military operation, according to El Universal.

Specific locations under alert include:

Jalisco: Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, Guadalajara

Tamaulipas: Reynosa and surrounding municipalities

Other affected areas: parts of Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León

Recommended actions for US citizens:

Avoid areas near law enforcement activity

Stay aware of your surroundings

Seek shelter and limit unnecessary movement

Monitor local media for updates

Follow directions from local authorities; call 911 in emergencies

Avoid crowds

Keep family and friends informed of your location

'Code Red' activated The alert follows a federal security operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, which Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro said led to confrontations. He noted that vehicles were burned and roads blocked to hinder authorities.

“Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to confrontations in the area. Also as a result of this operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles to hinder the action of the authorities,” Navarro wrote in a social media post.

“I have given the instruction to immediately set up the security committee with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population.”

