'Shelter in place immediately': US Embassy in Mexico issues urgent security alert after El Mencho's killing
The advisory comes after news that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in military operation.
The US Embassy in Mexico has urged American citizens in multiple states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León, to shelter in place amid ongoing security operations.
"Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, US citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice," the alert said.
The advisory comes after news that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed during a military operation, according to El Universal.
Specific locations under alert include:
Jalisco: Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, Guadalajara
Tamaulipas: Reynosa and surrounding municipalities
Other affected areas: parts of Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León
Recommended actions for US citizens:
Avoid areas near law enforcement activity
Stay aware of your surroundings
Seek shelter and limit unnecessary movement
Monitor local media for updates
Follow directions from local authorities; call 911 in emergencies
Avoid crowds
Keep family and friends informed of your location
'Code Red' activated
The alert follows a federal security operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, which Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro said led to confrontations. He noted that vehicles were burned and roads blocked to hinder authorities.
“Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to confrontations in the area. Also as a result of this operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles to hinder the action of the authorities,” Navarro wrote in a social media post.
“I have given the instruction to immediately set up the security committee with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population.”
Photos and videos surface
Photos and videos on social media showed smoke, fires, and explosions across several states.
Puerto Vallarta International Airport issues alert
Puerto Vallarta International Airport also issued an alert, advising travelers to take precautions and check flight statuses due to disruptions.
The airport advised, "Due to unforeseen situations on routes near the airport, we recommend taking precautions when planning your arrival. Additionally, we recommend checking with your airline about the status of your flight to avoid inconveniences."
