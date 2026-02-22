Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes death row: Shooting at Guadalajara airport? Scary videos after El Mencho operation
Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka 'El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in an operation on Sunday
Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka 'El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in an operation on Sunday, sparking chaos and violence in several cities, including Puerto Vallarta. Travellers were sent into panic after active shooter reports emerged from the Guadalajara airport.
What is happening at Guadalajara airport?
Videos of chaos across the Guadalajara International Airport emerged on social media. Several locals tweeted about an apparent shooting and an active shooter.
“Reports coming in of a shooting or active shooter in Guadalajara International Airport in Mexico. Cartel groups and the Mexican military are clashing throughout Western Mexico,” one local posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of this claim yet.
Earlier in the day, Puerto Vallarta International Airport issued an alert for passengers. “Due to unforeseen situations on routes near the airport, we recommend taking precautions when planning your arrival. Additionally, we recommend checking with your airline about the status of your flight to avoid inconveniences,” it said.
Operation against Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes
The Associated Press, citing an official, reported that the Mexican military conducted an operation in Jalisco, killing Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.
It followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.
The US State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho. In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.
Journalist Jeremy Jojola wrote on X, "Just FaceTimed with my mom who’s in Puerto Vallarta. She showed me pillars of smoke all over the city and she’s staying inside. There’s cartel violence happening there right now."
Another X user tweeted: “My best friend and his wife just called me and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion in Puerto Vallarta have them blocked in and can’t get to the airport, it’s total chaos."
“Flights into Puerto Vallarta are being diverted or cancelled as security incidents unfold in the region. In Bucerías, guidance is to stay home for now. Some aircraft are reportedly diverting to other Mexican cities. Monitoring. Staying safe,” a third local posted.
Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus activated code red. “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to clashes in the area. Also as a result of said operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities,” he tweeted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More