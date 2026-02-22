Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes death row: Shooting at Guadalajara airport? Scary videos after El Mencho operation

“Reports coming in of a shooting or active shooter in Guadalajara International Airport in Mexico. Cartel groups and the Mexican military are clashing throughout Western Mexico,” one local posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Videos of chaos across the Guadalajara International Airport emerged on social media. Several locals tweeted about an apparent shooting and an active shooter.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes , aka 'El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in an operation on Sunday, sparking chaos and violence in several cities, including Puerto Vallarta . Travellers were sent into panic after active shooter reports emerged from the Guadalajara airport.

HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of this claim yet.

Earlier in the day, Puerto Vallarta International Airport issued an alert for passengers. “Due to unforeseen situations on routes near the airport, we recommend taking precautions when planning your arrival. Additionally, we recommend checking with your airline about the status of your flight to avoid inconveniences,” it said.

Operation against Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes The Associated Press, citing an official, reported that the Mexican military conducted an operation in Jalisco, killing Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

It followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.

The US State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho. In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.

Journalist Jeremy Jojola wrote on X, "Just FaceTimed with my mom who’s in Puerto Vallarta. She showed me pillars of smoke all over the city and she’s staying inside. There’s cartel violence happening there right now."

Another X user tweeted: “My best friend and his wife just called me and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion in Puerto Vallarta have them blocked in and can’t get to the airport, it’s total chaos."

“Flights into Puerto Vallarta are being diverted or cancelled as security incidents unfold in the region. In Bucerías, guidance is to stay home for now. Some aircraft are reportedly diverting to other Mexican cities. Monitoring. Staying safe,” a third local posted.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus activated code red. “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to clashes in the area. Also as a result of said operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities,” he tweeted.