Did US play a role in the killing of El Mencho? What White House said

As Mexico carried out a massive security operation on Sunday against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the United States has said the operation was done based on intelligence provided by Washington. The raid, conducted by Mexican Special Forces, resulted in the killing of El Mencho, infamous drug lord and the leader of CJNG. A man walks past Mexican soldiers on patrol in an armored vehicle, after authorities reinforced security following roadblocks and arson attacks carried out by organised crime in several states, in the aftermath of a military operation in which Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed (REUTERS)

Taking to social media platform X, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that while the operation was carried out on the instructions of the Mexican government, the Trump administration did provide intelligence support.

'‘El Mencho’ was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland. Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — because that’s exactly what it is. In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested," Leavitt wrote on X.

The White House press secretary added that the Trump administration welcomed the operation and “commends and thanks the Mexican military for their cooperation and successful execution of this operation.”