Clashes erupt in Mexico after military operation kills drug lord El Mencho | What is happening?

Clashes have erupted across Mexico after the army carried out an operation killed drug lord El Mencho on Sunday, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Firefighters work to extinguish flames from buses set on fire by members of organized crime following a military operation in which Mexican officials said cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho," was killed, at a tourist area, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (REUTERS)

Mexico's defense ministry stated that Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes was left seriously injured in a shootout in Jalisco. During an air lift to Mexico city, he died. Follow LIVE updates on Mexico clashes here

Following the death of the drug lord, massive clashes and widespread violence erupted across Jalisco and other states. Flight operations across the North American country have also been hit.

Here's a look at what is happening in Mexico right now -