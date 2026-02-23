Who is Jessica Johanna? Daughter of slain Mexican drug lord El Mencho is a US citizen

.The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes — aka "El Mencho" — on Sunday. The drug lord was the Mexican government's biggest prize yet to show the Trump administration in its efforts to crack down on the cartels. His death was met with a forceful reaction from the cartel, known by its Spanish initials CJNG, and has put the spotlight on his family members and possible successors. (Also read: Live updates: Drug lord El Mencho killed) Jessica Johanna is the US-born daughter of Mexican drug lord El Mencho.

El Mencho was married to Rosalinda González Valencia, whose family Los Cuinis runs CJNG's financial arm. The two tied the knot in 1996, and reports indicate they were legally separated in 2018.

They have three children together – Rubén Oseguera González ("El Menchito"), Jessica Johanna Oseguera, and Laisha Oseguera.

Who is Jessica Johanna Oseguera? Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez is the 39-year-old daughter of slain Mexican drug lord El Mencho.

In 2021, she was sentenced to 30 months in prison in the US for “willfully engaging in financial dealings with Mexican companies that had been identified as specially designated narcotics traffickers”.

A press release from the US Department of Justice at the time revealed that Jessica is a United States citizen. She, in fact, holds dual citizenship of the US and Mexico.

Jessica Johanna is also known as "La Negra," according to an LA Times report.

Born in San Francisco, California, she moved to Mexico while she was in high school.

She studied at a university in Guadalajara, Mexico, and obtained a degree in marketing.

Jessica Johanna’s arrest In February 2020, Jessica Johanna was arrested in Washington, DC after coming from Mexico to attend her brother's criminal hearing.

She was charged with five counts of “Engaging in Transactions or Dealings in Properties of a Designated Foreign Person” as a member of Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion. She pleaded guilty to all five counts.

Jessica was sentenced to 30 months in prison but released early in 2022, after serving only 25 months.

On the morning of her arrest in 2020, Jessica had received the ash cross that marks the beginning of Lent. Her family and friends say she is very religious.

According to an Infobae report, at the time of her arrest, she was wearing a Rolex watch, a Louis Vuitton coat, and an Hermès bag.

