Mexico travel warning: List of cities Americans must avoid amid violence after El Mencho's death

Following the death of one of the world’s most wanted drug lords, ‘El Mencho’, the United States has issued an urgent warning for Americans in parts of Mexico following a major security operation against a powerful cartel leader. US issues urgent shelter-in-place warning in Mexico after El Mencho's death (AP)

“Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice,” said the state department in its security alert.

The US State Department advised American citizens in several Mexican states including Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State. Officials also urged travelers and residents to remain indoors and stay alert as authorities monitor the situation.

Also Read: El Mencho killed: 5 things to know about Mexican drug kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes

About Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes and his death Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense confirmed the death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes in an official statement. Known as “El Mencho,” he was killed during a military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco on the morning of February 22.

The 59-year old crime boss was the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) which in recent years has grown into one of Mexico’s most powerful and feared criminal groups.

He was born on July 17, 1966 in Aguililla, Michoacan in Mexico. He later became one of the country’s most wanted fugitives. In 2009, he founded the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) which went on to become one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent drug trafficking groups.

He was one of the world’s most wanted fugitives with both Mexico and the United States offering large rewards for information leading to his capture. In the US, a $15 million reward was offered by the State Department.

Under his leadership, the cartel oversaw large shipments of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States. The group was also linked to multiple killings, attacks on rival cartels, assaults on law enforcement officers and assassination attempts targeting government officials.