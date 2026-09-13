What happened in I-25 accident? Is there an I-25 closure in Denver, Colorado after multi-vehicle crash? What we know

A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 25 in Denver, Colorado, has prompted a major emergency response on Saturday. Two people were taken to a local hospital, authorities said in an X post. Denver Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 25 near 6th Avenue (Unsplash)

The Denver Police Department (DPD) confirmed it is investigating the multi-vehicle collision near northbound I-25 and 6th Avenue. Officials said multiple lanes were closed while emergency crews responded.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. The severity of the victims' injuries also remains unknown.

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What happened at Interstate 25? The crash occurred on northbound Interstate 25 near the interchange with 6th Avenue, one of Denver's busiest freeway corridors.

In a traffic alert posted on X, Denver Police said officers were investigating a traffic crash involving several motorists.

“Two people have been transported to a local hospital at this time. Severity of injuries are unknown. Several lanes are blocked off. Alternate routes advised,” the department said.

One user under the Denver Police's X post wrote, “My wife passed this and said 7 cars were involved.”

Emergency responders remained at the location while investigators documented the crash and worked to clear damaged vehicles.

One user shared an image on X from the street. The user wrote, “Been here for an hour now, hoping everyone is ok.”