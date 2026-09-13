President Donald Trump says his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has changed after marrying Bettina Anderson, saying the 48-year-old has “calmed down so much” and is “like a different human being.” Donald Trump makes striking Don Jr. confession after Bettina Anderson wedding: ‘Different human being’. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (AFP)

Trump made the comment on September 12 while speaking to staff and diplomats at the US ambassador’s residence in Dublin, Ireland. Don Jr was also in Ireland with family members during Trump’s visit there.

The president’s remarks offered a comment about his son’s life after the wedding, which came after the couple had a legal ceremony in Florida before celebrating with family in the Bahamas.

Donald Trump says Donald Trump Jr. has ‘calmed down’ Trump spoke about his son while discussing his family during the Ireland visit.

“Don's here with a whole group of family. And he just got married, he's happily married, which is nice,” Trump told the guests.

The president then described the change he believes he has seen in Don Jr.

“He's calmed down so much. That's a good sign. He's like a different human being,” Trump said, drawing laughter from those at the residence.

Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson earlier this year. The couple completed their legal marriage in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 21, according to Palm Beach County marriage records. They later held a wedding celebration in the Bahamas with family and friends.

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Donald Trump missed Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s wedding Trump did not attend the Bahamas celebration. At the time, he said government work and the war with Iran kept him in Washington.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote in a May post, according to Reuters.

He also spoke about the difficult timing before the wedding, saying, “This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.”

Trump added, “That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed by the fake news. Hopefully they're going to have a great marriage.”

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s marriage Donald Trump Jr., 48, and Bettina Anderson, 39, made their marriage official in Florida before celebrating in the Bahamas. Anderson is a model and Palm Beach socialite.

The Bahamas celebration included members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Don Jr. has since continued his political activity and was among the speakers at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas earlier this month.

Trump’s latest comments focus on a more personal side of his eldest son, with the president saying marriage has brought a clear change in Don Jr.’s behavior.