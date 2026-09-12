Why didn't Melania Trump join POTUS and family for Ireland trip? Donald Trump says ‘Maybe I’m not that…’

Donald Trump made a lighthearted remark regarding First Lady Melania's absence during his trip to Ireland, suggesting that she deemed the seven-hour flight not worthwhile. Trump addressed Melania's absence in Ireland, attributing it to the long flight (Bloomberg)

While addressing attendees at the US Ambassador's Residence in Dublin this morning, Trump mentioned that his wife was keeping track of his visit from their home and was there "in spirit."

Trump's 2-day Ireland trip During his visit, Trump engaged with Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Catherine Connolly, along with US Ambassador Edward Walsh and his spouse, Lynn.

The US President will be interacting with political figures and business leaders while also participating in the Irish Open in Doonbeg throughout a hectic two-day visit.

During a speech at the residence of the US Ambassador this morning, he remarked that his wife Melania was not keen on the journey to Ireland – and provided an explanation for this.

Also Read: Who is Kelly Marcucci? Man charged after storming Yankee Stadium field during 9/11 game; video goes viral

Donald Trump reveals why Melania Trump did not join him The US President stated that his wife expressed to him her inability to undertake the seven-hour journey to Ireland, remarking, "maybe, I’m not that friendly."

“My wife is here. My wife is here in spirit. She’s watching right now. She said, ‘I said hello’, because she’s very friendly with these people.

“I said, well, ‘Why don’t you come with me? She said, ‘Well, it’s a seven-hour trip. Maybe I’m not that friendly.’

“I said, ‘Put on a Make America Great Again hat, and come on, let’s go.’ But she sends her regards.”

‘I’d love to see it unified': Trump on Ireland The First Lady has not accompanied her husband to several significant events lately, including this week's Republican midterm convention held in Dallas, Texas.

Several members of the Trump family accompanied the President during his trip to Ireland, including sons Eric and Don Jr., his daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren.

Following a meeting with the Taoiseach earlier today, Trump informed reporters that he believes a united Ireland "may as well happen now" since it is "going to happen eventually."

“Well, I don’t want to cause any problems, but I will tell you I’d love to see it unified.”