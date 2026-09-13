Panchang Today, September 13, 2026: Shukla Dwitiya under Hasta Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 13, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 13, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Sunday that suits orderly thinking, careful communication and measured progress, with the best results likely when readers use the day for planning, refinement and steady follow through rather than impulsive starts.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:05 am
|Sunset
|6:28 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|4:55 pm to 6:28 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:32 am to 5:18 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Chandra Darshana
Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Pratipada
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar joined with Shukla Dwitiya gives this day a tone of renewal that is best used with restraint rather than haste. Dwitiya is often read as supportive for building on what has just begun, so it may favour second steps, revisions and practical follow up more than dramatic announcements. Hasta Nakshatra adds a skilled, detail minded quality. It can support hands on work, editing, arranging and improving what already exists. As the Moon sign shifts from Virgo to Libra, the day may move from private sorting and efficiency toward balance, presentation and the need to consider another point of view. That combination makes this a useful day for putting systems in order, correcting small errors and then carrying those efforts into more polished conversations or visible tasks. Those who follow Panchang timings may also note that the named Yog indications are mixed in parts of the day, so the broad reading is not to rush simply because one factor appears favourable. Practical judgment remains important.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a better day for structured work than for scattered multitasking. Use the Virgo to Libra movement in the Moon sign as a cue to begin with checking facts, lists and pending items, then shift toward meetings, presentations or decisions that require fairness and polish. Shukla Dwitiya supports continuation, so carrying forward an existing plan may be more productive than launching something without preparation. Hasta can favour craft, paperwork, data review and anything that improves efficiency through careful attention. At work, keep language precise and avoid over promising. If an important choice cannot be avoided, compare alternatives calmly, ask one more practical question and prefer what can be maintained consistently over what merely looks impressive at first glance.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang timings may find that the day rewards clear, useful communication. With Hasta active early, people may respond well to practical help, thoughtful messages and attention to small responsibilities. As the Moon sign tone moves toward Libra, courtesy, balance and listening become even more important. This is a good day to settle minor misunderstandings by focusing on facts and intention rather than replaying every old grievance. In family matters, shared planning can go better than emotional pressure. In close relationships, a measured conversation may do more than a dramatic gesture. If someone seems particular or critical, respond with patience and clarity. Today is stronger for constructive adjustment than for forcing instant emotional resolution.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, this day supports reflection that is organised rather than abstract. A short review of what is working, what is unfinished and what needs a gentler approach can be especially useful. Ravivar often suits stepping back from noise, and Shukla Dwitiya can be read as an invitation to strengthen good beginnings through repetition and care. Hasta adds value to any reflective practice that includes writing, planning or quietly putting things in order. Readers may use the day to notice where perfectionism is helpful and where it becomes strain. As the Moon sign influence shifts toward Libra, reflection can also include questions of fairness, reciprocity and presentation. Ask whether your effort is balanced with your expectations and whether your words match your actual priorities.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 13, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Dwitiya until 7:08 am; then Shukla Tritiya
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Hasta until 1:06 pm; then Chitra
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shukla until 1:42 pm; then Brahma
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Kaulava until 7:08 am; then Taitila until 7:02 pm; then Gara until 7:06 am, Monday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Virgo until 1:26 am, Monday; then Libra
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:32 am
|5:18 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:55 am
|6:05 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:52 am
|12:41 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|7:04 am
|8:41 am
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:21 pm
|3:10 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:28 pm
|6:52 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:28 pm
|7:38 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:54 pm
|12:40 am, Monday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|6:05 am
|1:07 pm
|Amrit Siddhi Yog
|6:05 am
|1:07 pm
|Ravi Yog
|1:08 pm
|9:47 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may make the most of the day by matching tasks to the quality of the listed windows rather than treating any period as a guarantee.
Brahma Muhurta from 4:32 am to 5:18 am is especially well suited to the editorial focus of quiet planning, reflection or prayer.
Later, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:52 am to 12:41 pm can support concentrated work that needs a firm, settled mind.
Vijaya Muhurta from 2:21 pm to 3:10 pm may be useful for purposeful follow through, especially where confidence and clean execution matter.
There is also mixed Yog guidance to note. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vidaal Yog operate together until 1:07 pm, so the indications are mixed, and readers should use care rather than assume smooth results. After that, Ravi Yog and other listed favorable Yog periods can be used for practical, well prepared actions.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|4:55 pm
|6:28 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|3:22 pm
|4:55 pm
|Yamaganda
|12:16 pm
|1:49 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|4:49 pm
|5:39 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|6:54 am
|7:44 am
|Varjyam
|9:24 pm
|10:58 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|6:05 am
|1:07 pm
|Aadal Yog
|1:07 pm
|9:48 pm
In traditional Panchang guidance, caution periods are best understood as times to avoid unnecessary risk, rushed commitments or first attempts at something sensitive.
The mandatory caution periods today are Vidaal Yog, which lasts until 1:07 pm, and Rahu Kaal, which lasts until 6:28 pm. Because Sarvartha Siddhi Yog appears alongside Vidaal Yog in part of the day, the indications are mixed, not simply good or bad, so routine work may continue but important starts are better handled with extra care. Readers may also prefer not to schedule delicate conversations or high stakes submissions in the more generally cautious windows already listed, including Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Aadal Yog.
The practical use of these intervals is simple: double check documents, avoid impulsive purchases, leave buffer time for travel and, where possible, reserve major fresh commitments for clearer periods instead of forcing timing.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:05 am
|Sunset
|6:28 pm
|Moonrise
|8:02 am
|Moonset
|7:35 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|5:10 pm to 6:43 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|4:55 pm to 6:28 pm
|Bengaluru
|4:50 pm to 6:22 pm
|Hyderabad
|4:47 pm to 6:20 pm
|Chennai
|4:39 pm to 6:11 pm
|Ahmedabad
|5:12 pm to 6:45 pm
|Pune
|5:06 pm to 6:38 pm
|Kolkata
|4:09 pm to 5:42 pm
|Jaipur
|5:00 pm to 6:33 pm
|Kochi
|4:55 pm to 6:26 pm
|Lucknow
|4:40 pm to 6:13 pm
|Indore
|4:59 pm to 6:32 pm
|Guwahati
|3:57 pm to 5:29 pm
|Chandigarh
|4:57 pm to 6:30 pm
|Surat
|5:11 pm to 6:43 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|4:28 pm to 6:00 pm
|Nagpur
|4:46 pm to 6:18 pm
|Coimbatore
|4:52 pm to 6:24 pm
|Varanasi
|4:31 pm to 6:04 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|4:19 pm to 5:51 pm
Overall, this Sunday is best used with steadiness. Attend to details first, then move toward balance, presentation and cooperative decisions. Traditional Panchang guidance for the day supports careful progress, thoughtful speech and well timed action more than speed. If you stay organized and unhurried, the day can be used constructively.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More