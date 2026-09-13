Nicole Suh: Texas student accused of 'dancing on Charlie Kirk's grave' with gunshot sounds being played in background
An individual, identified as a Texas State University student, has been accused of “dancing on Charlie Kirk's grave” with the sound of gunshots being played.
A Texas student has been accused of “dancing on Charlie Kirk's grave” with the sound of gunshots being played in the background. The X account Aesthetica identified the student as Nicole Suh, a student at Texas State University.
HT.com could not independently identify the woman in the video.
Aesthetica shared the video on X with the caption, “Meet Nicole Suh. Nicole is a far left extremist here on a student visa from Germany. Nicole thinks it's funny to post a video dancing on Charlie Kirk's grave with the sound of him getting murdered playing in the background. Nicole is a student at Texas State University. No one here on a student visa should be celebrating political assassinations.”
Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’
In a separate post, Aesthetica clarified, “CORRECTION: It looks like Nicole Suh is not here on a visa but has citizenship through her father who works in the US military.”
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.
Similar incidents in the past
Several similar incidents have come to light in the past. In one incident, screenshots surfacing on X indicated that individuals associated with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville had been planning parties to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination on the day he died last year. Libs of TikTok shared the alleged screenshots on X.
Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video
In August, a disturbing video surfacing on social media appeared to show drag performers hosting an event where they mocked Charlie’s assassination, drawing backlash. The video showed a person dramatically mimicking the killing of Charlie, with red-stained hands and theatrical effects.
In October last year, a Chicago elementary school teacher named Lucy Martinez came under fire after she was seen on video seemingly mocking Charlie’s assassination at a ‘No Kings’ protest. Martinez was seen at a ‘No Kings’ protest in the US, allegedly giving a bullet in the neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan. A video of the incident went viral.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More