'Transform into rule-shapers': At BRICS 2026, PM Modi pushes for Global South as decision makers

Brics must chart the course of global reform to ensure that the Global South has a greater say in decision-making and the existing “pyramid of privilege” in global governance makes way for a “platform of partnership”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Brics Summit on Saturday amid growing geopolitical fragmentation. India has sought to position itself as the voice of the Global South. Modi unveiled a 10-point roadmap for global governance reform under the Brics framework and proposed a “Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network” to safeguard mariners facing heightened risks due to regional conflicts. He made the remarks at the opening session of the summit being held at a time when the global economy is grappling with the fallout of the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine war, and the US administration’s trade and tariff policies.

Deep Dive What is the significance of the BRICS proposal for a 'Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network'? Why did Modi emphasize the need for global governance reform at BRICS 2026? How does the New Delhi Declaration address the role of the Global South in the UN?

Also Read I ‘Unilateral’ actions opposed, nuclear 'danger' flagged: Inside the BRICS Delhi declaration Among the Brics leaders attending the summit are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and the leaders of partner countries such as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. A “pyramid of privilege” With Brics emerging as a key bloc over the past two decades, Modi called for a “new and ambitious agenda” for the grouping for the next 20 years to address pressing global challenges. “The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions but unable to shape them,” he said. “Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this ‘pyramid of privilege’ into a ‘platform of partnership’ – one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort,” he said. Modi added: “We must work to transform the Global South from rule-takers into rule-shapers.” PM Modi pushes for representation and reform India has sought to position itself as the voice of the Global South and raised the pressing concerns of developing countries such as the food, fuel and fertiliser shortages created by the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Modi proposed that Brics should finalise a 10-point roadmap for global governance reforms by the time of the bloc’s next summit. “In formulating this roadmap, we must focus on three key aspects – representation, responsiveness and rule-making,” he said. Also Read I BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam attack, seek action against terror safe havens In the context of representation, Modi said the reform of the UN Security Council cannot be postponed any longer and negotiations for this must be brought under a definite timeframe with clear outcomes. “Similarly, voting power, leadership positions and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today’s economic realities. Countries that drive global economic growth should play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance,” he said.