How India pulled off BRICS consensus on Delhi declaration amid West Asia crisis

India pulled off a diplomatic victory at the Brics Summit on Saturday with the adoption of a consensus joint declaration despite divergences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia crisis, though the document was shorn of any references to the war and only spoke of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts. Foreground from left: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, visit the exhibition of the "Innovative India" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Brics in New Delhi ((AP/Pool Sputnik)) Members of the diverse grouping agreed to the final text of the Brics New Delhi Declaration, especially the paragraph referring to the situation in West Asia, late Saturday afternoon, hours before the document was unveiled around 4:30 pm, people familiar with the matter said. Also Read | ‘Differences should not become disputes’: PM Modi tells Xi peace on border key to India-China ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day’s deliberations in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Deep Dive What did the BRICS New Delhi Declaration say about the West Asia conflict? Why did India seek a consensus on the BRICS declaration despite Iran-UAE tensions? How did the BRICS nations emphasize their position on terrorism in the declaration?

Also Read: PM Modi, Xi welcome ‘steady progress’ in India-China ties at BRICS meet The Brics leaders endorsed New Delhi’s long-standing position that “dialogue and diplomacy” are the only options to settle conflicts and stressed the need for joint efforts to ensure the flow of global trade and energy. The declaration was adopted on the opening day of the two-day summit, capping uncertainty created by the sharp divisions between Iran and the UAE that held up joint statements at several preparatory meetings in recent months. Brics operates on consensus, and objections from any member state could have blocked a joint declaration. The crucial paragraph on West Asia expressed “deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions” in the region and called for maximum restraint and “avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation”. There was no direct reference to Iran in the context of the conflict, or the US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February that triggered the conflict. The declaration called for ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in line with the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. Also Read | Iran President, UAE Crown Prince meet on BRICS sidelines, back joint statement urging restraint in West Asia war “We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region,” the declaration said. “We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law.” Several factors contributed to India’s efforts to forge consensus on the joint declaration, including getting Iran and the UAE to shift from their earlier demands seeking condemnation of attacks on their territories, the Russian side seeking the toning down of language on conflicts that could be perceived as a reference to the situation in Ukraine, and renewed efforts by Iran to mend fences with key players in West Asia, the people said. Pezeshkian met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the margins of the Brics Summit on Saturday, and Iran plans to meet members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq in Oman on September 14 to discuss an agreement on transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This will be the first such meeting since the start of the West Asia conflict.

New Delhi, Sep 12 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday. (@Iran_in_India X/ANI Photo) (@Iran_in_India X)