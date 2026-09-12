Reform of UN Security Council can no longer wait: PM Modi at BRICS summit

Addressing the inaugural session of the BRICS Summit in the national capital, Modi said, “I would like to say that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be delayed. The text-based negotiations on this issue must be linked to a definite timeline and clear outcomes.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed that reform of the United Nations Security Council can no longer be delayed, calling for text-based negotiations on the issue to be linked to a definite timeline and clear outcomes.

How can BRICS contribute to enhancing negotiation skills among young diplomats from the Global South?

How can BRICS contribute to enhancing negotiation skills among young diplomats from the Global South?

Why is the BRICS summit significant for the Global South according to PM Modi?

Why is the BRICS summit significant for the Global South according to PM Modi?

What specific reforms did PM Modi propose for the UN Security Council at the BRICS summit?

What specific reforms did PM Modi propose for the UN Security Council at the BRICS summit?

He also said the Global South must move from being “rule-takers” to “rule-shapers”, with BRICS playing a role in building the diplomatic and institutional capabilities needed for that transition.

“We must work to transform the Global South from rule-takers into rule-shapers,” Modi said. He proposed that BRICS provide young diplomats from Global South countries with negotiation skills, practical training and legal expertise.

Modi also highlighted the significance of the summit coinciding with the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, describing it as a “happy coincidence” that a decision concerning the Global South was being taken on a day dedicated to it.

“It is particularly significant that such a decision is being taken on a day dedicated to the Global South. India is ready to take the lead on this issue,” he said.

BRICS turns 20 PM Modi compared BRICS turning 20 to a person reaching an age of greater maturity and responsibility.

“Human life, upon reaching the age of twenty, enters a new phase of maturity and responsibility. It is a stage when dreams become intertwined with responsibilities and capabilities find a new direction. Today, BRICS, too, is at its coming-of-age moment.”

Modi said BRICS had strengthened its identity on the global stage over the past two decades while respecting different perspectives and moving forward through consensus.

New agenda for BRICS Modi called for BRICS to translate its unity and consensus into concrete outcomes and work on a new agenda for the next 20 years.

“Now is the time to translate our unity and consensus within BRICS into concrete outcomes on the global stage. For the next twenty years, we must work on a new and ambitious agenda. We must begin by improving our own working systems.”

He proposed a mechanism to ensure continuity in BRICS initiatives despite the annual change in presidency.

“The BRICS presidency changes every year, but our institutional momentum should not come to a halt because of this. I propose a BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism.”

Global governance reform Modi said BRICS must also work towards reforming global governance, arguing that the current system concentrates power and decision-making at the top.

“The Global South is at the front line, but in the back rooms of decision-making. We must transform this pyramid of privilege into a platform of partnership, where every country has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity remains at the centre of every effort.”