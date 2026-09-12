Ethiopia, Malaysia eye strong defence, business ties with India after Modi meet at BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meetings with the leaders of Ethiopia and Malaysia on Saturday put India’s relations with the two countries on a new trajectory, with defence cooperation, investment and emerging technologies emerging as key areas of discussion, government sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Both Ethiopia and Malaysia expressed keenness to deepen defence cooperation with India, including through joint personnel training and procurement of defence equipment from Indian companies, the sources said.

The discussions come as India seeks to expand its defence partnerships and exports, particularly among countries in the Global South. A growing number of nations have shown interest in Indian-made military platforms, missiles, artillery systems, radars and aircraft in recent years.

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Several smaller countries seek deeper defence ties with India after Operation Sindoor: Here’s the list India’s growing defence engagement with smaller and middle-sized countries has gained momentum, with countries in Asia, Africa and elsewhere looking at Indian platforms for their security requirements.

Indonesia is among the more notable recent examples. In July 2026, Jakarta finalised a BrahMos arrangement with India and also signed an air-to-air missile cooperation agreement involving India’s Astra missile.

Vietnam has also emerged as an important potential defence partner, with India officially confirming a BrahMos deal, although details of the agreement have not been made public.

The Philippines is already a BrahMos customer. It signed a $375-million deal for three shore-based anti-ship missile batteries, with deliveries completed in 2026.

Armenia is another significant Indian defence customer. It has acquired a basket of Indian systems, including Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Akash-1S air defence systems, ATAGS artillery guns and Swathi weapon-locating radars. India accounted for about 43% of Armenia’s arms imports during 2022-24.

Other countries are also exploring Indian systems. Thailand has reportedly been evaluating the BrahMos shore-based anti-ship system, although discussions remain exploratory rather than representing a signed deal.

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Malaysia, meanwhile, has shown interest in BrahMos, including the possibility of an air-launched version for its Su-30 fighter aircraft. Nigeria has expressed interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited having confirmed discussions.

Egypt has also shown interest in Tejas, while Argentina had previously expressed interest in the fighter, although the prospect is complicated by the presence of British-origin components.

The UAE has reportedly looked at BrahMos as well as India’s Akashteer air-defence command-and-control system. Interest or enquiries around BrahMos have also emerged from countries including Chile, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, though these are at a much earlier stage than the arrangements with Indonesia, the Philippines or Vietnam.

India’s defence engagement also has a wider Indian Ocean footprint, with countries such as Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka receiving various Indian maritime and aviation systems, including patrol aircraft, patrol vessels, helicopters and radars.

The trend reflects New Delhi’s broader push to position India as a reliable defence partner, particularly for countries seeking cost-effective military equipment, training and technology partnerships.

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Ethiopia keen on Indian mining companies During Modi’s meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the two sides discussed expanding economic engagement and investment opportunities. Ethiopia specifically welcomed greater participation by Indian mining companies, according to government sources.

The discussions also covered stronger defence cooperation, including joint personnel training and defence procurement from India.

The focus on mining could open new opportunities for Indian companies in Ethiopia, which is seeking greater foreign investment and partnerships across its natural-resource sector.

For India, deeper commercial engagement with Ethiopia also fits into its broader effort to expand economic ties with Africa and encourage Indian industry to participate in projects across the continent.

Semiconductors, defence on India-Malaysia agenda In his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in the semiconductor sector, besides defence and investment, the sources said.

Malaysia has emerged as an important partner for India in the semiconductor ecosystem, with the two countries exploring opportunities across the value chain, including technology, workforce development and supply-chain resilience.

Defence is another area with considerable potential. Malaysia’s interest in BrahMos, including the possibility of an air-launched variant for its Su-30s, could provide an avenue for deeper defence-industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides also discussed encouraging greater investment and participation by industry, with India seeking to attract Malaysian companies while encouraging Indian businesses to expand their presence in Malaysia.