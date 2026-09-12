China signals push to reset ties as Xi Jinping visits India, vows to 'properly handle differences'

Xu Feihong talked about handling differences and mutual cooperation in a post on X hours before Xi Jinping’s visit to India for the BRICS Summit on Saturday, during which he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. Follow BRICS Summit LIVE updates here.

China’s envoy has said that Beijing will work together with India and handle the differences between the two countries under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese envoy also confirmed that the meeting was being arranged between the two leaders.

“China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin,” the ambassador said.

Xu Feihong signalled a reset in ties between China and India, saying that Beijing will work with New Delhi on several fronts, including mutual cooperation and handling of differences.

“China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” he added.