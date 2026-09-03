Teacher’s Day 2026: 7 Comfortable workwear looks for teachers who are on their feet all day (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Teacher’s Day 2026 is almost here, and while the occasion is about celebrating the people who spend their days shaping young minds, there is another reality teachers know all too well: getting dressed for a full day of classes requires more thought than simply picking something that looks good. Between moving around classrooms, standing for lessons, sitting through meetings and commuting home, workwear needs to be comfortable enough to keep up. At the same time, looking polished does not have to mean squeezing yourself into stiff silhouettes or sacrificing personal style. For teachers who prefer Indian wear at work, cotton and linen blends, relaxed trousers, palazzos and easy kurta sets can be particularly practical choices for creating outfits that look put together without feeling overly formal. Coordinated sets also take some of the guesswork out of getting dressed on busy mornings, because deciding what to wear before the first class is already enough of a task. From floral prints and block prints to sleeveless kurtas and dramatic Farshi salwars, these are six comfortable workwear ideas to consider for your Teacher’s Day wardrobe and beyond. Kurta sets for teachers: 1. Linen-cotton kurta and dupatta set: polished without trying too hard A kurta-and-dupatta set is one of those wardrobe combinations that can take you through an entire workday without requiring much styling. This Women’s Linen-Cotton Kurta & Dupatta Set combines two fabrics commonly associated with warm-weather dressing in a silhouette that feels appropriate for the classroom. The coordinated dupatta adds a more finished touch, while the overall look can remain relatively easy to wear. Keep the accessories understated for a regular school day. Small earrings, comfortable flats and a structured handbag can make the outfit feel polished without making it look overly occasion-focused. Style it with: Minimal jewellery, comfortable flats and a sleek low bun.

2. Arayna cotton printed kurta set: the easy morning outfit Floral prints have a permanent place in Indian wardrobes, particularly when warmer-weather dressing calls for lighter-looking outfits. The Arayna Cotton Printed Kurta Set with Pants & Dupatta makes a strong everyday workwear option because the kurta, trousers and dupatta already come together as a complete outfit. There is no need to spend ten minutes in front of your wardrobe trying to figure out which bottoms work with which top. For the classroom, keep the rest of the outfit simple. Let the print provide the visual interest and choose practical footwear that you can comfortably wear throughout the day. The look can also transition easily from school to an after-work coffee or casual dinner simply by swapping your work tote for a smaller handbag and adding slightly bolder jewellery. Style it with: Minimal jewellery, nude flats and a sleek low bun.

2 . Arayna Cotton Printed Kurta Set with Pants & Dupatta Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

3. Linen floral kurta with Farshi salwar: make comfort the statement If you want something less conventional than the usual straight kurta-and-pants combination, a Farshi salwar can change the entire silhouette. The EthnicJunction Linen Floral Kurta with Farshi Salwar Set combines a floral kurta with the dramatic volume of a Farshi salwar. The result is a more fashion-forward interpretation of everyday ethnic wear while still keeping the outfit relaxed. The generous silhouette can be a welcome alternative to fitted trousers on days when you want more ease of movement. Since the bottom half already has plenty of volume, keep the accessories relatively streamlined so the outfit does not become visually overwhelming. For a contemporary classroom look, add statement earrings and simple sandals. Style it with: Statement earrings, strappy sandals and a structured handbag.

4. Sleeveless kurta and palazzos: for the teacher who likes a modern silhouette There is nothing wrong with giving the traditional kurta a contemporary update. The Klosia Pure Cotton Sleeveless Kurta Palazzo Set swaps the conventional straight-pants silhouette for wide-leg palazzos, creating a more relaxed, modern outfit. The sleeveless design also makes it an option for warmer days, subject of course to your workplace dress code. The coordinated top-and-palazzo combination means you already have a complete outfit, while the cleaner silhouette leaves room to experiment with accessories. For work, style it with practical footwear and a structured bag. If you are heading out after school, oversized sunglasses and a few statement accessories can make the same outfit feel more weekend-ready. Style it with: Oversized sunglasses, comfortable sliders and a structured handbag.

5. Block-print kurta set: classic Indian wear, minus the fuss For teachers who prefer traditional Indian prints, the Nermosa Cotton Block Printed Kurta Pant with Dupatta offers an easy route into everyday ethnic dressing. Block prints work particularly well when you want an outfit to have some personality without relying on heavy embellishment. The coordinated pants and dupatta also make the set feel complete enough for school events while remaining suitable for an ordinary working day. The key is to keep your accessories comfortable. Oxidised silver earrings can add character, while flat footwear keeps the outfit practical for a day that involves plenty of standing and walking. And because the set already has a strong traditional identity, you do not need to pile on accessories. One or two well-chosen pieces are enough. Style it with: Oxidised silver jewellery, comfortable flats and a roomy tote.

6. Printed kurta, pants and dupatta: when you want one outfit to do all the work Some mornings simply call for an outfit that requires almost no decision-making. The ANNI Designer Printed Kurta Pant Dupatta Set falls into that category. A coordinated three-piece outfit gives you a complete look without having to mix and match separates before leaving for school. For a teacher's wardrobe, this kind of set can also be useful because the individual pieces can potentially be styled separately with other basics already in your wardrobe. Wear the kurta with neutral trousers on another day, or pair the pants with a simple solid-coloured top to create a completely different outfit. Keep the classroom version understated with comfortable flats and a practical work bag. For a school function or Teacher’s Day celebration, you can make it feel more festive with statement earrings or a dressier handbag. Style it with: Simple earrings, comfortable flats and a structured work tote.

How to build a comfortable teacher wardrobe The easiest way to make workwear more comfortable is not necessarily to buy an entirely new wardrobe. Instead, look for pieces that can be worn repeatedly and styled in different ways. For teachers who spend a significant part of the day standing or walking, comfortable footwear is just as important as the outfit itself. Clothing with enough room for movement can also make long working days easier, while coordinated sets can significantly reduce the amount of styling required in the morning. Fabric is another consideration, particularly in India's warmer months. Cotton and linen are popular choices for warm-weather clothing, while relaxed silhouettes such as palazzos and loose-fitting trousers can offer an alternative to restrictive bottoms. Finally, think about your actual school environment. A sleeveless kurta may work perfectly well in one workplace but not fit another's dress code. Similarly, very long or heavily embellished pieces may look beautiful but may not be the most practical choice for a day spent moving around a classroom. The best teacher workwear is ultimately clothing that lets you focus on teaching rather than adjusting your outfit every five minutes. Teacher’s Day style doesn't have to mean dressing up Teacher’s Day can be an excuse to wear something a little more special, but you do not need sequins, heavy embroidery or uncomfortable heels to make the occasion feel different. A printed kurta set, a linen silhouette, a contemporary palazzo outfit or even your favourite everyday cotton kurta can look polished with the right accessories. Because the best Teacher’s Day outfit is not the one that looks impressive for the first ten minutes. It is the one that still feels good when the last class is over. Similar stories for you: Luxe watches at up to 50% off: These designer picks are truly worth it; 8 picks for women Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style Classic yet trendy: Shop chain handbags you'll carry for years

Kurta sets for teachers: FAQs What should teachers wear to work? Comfortable kurtas, kurta sets, trousers, palazzos, cotton shirts and relaxed workwear can work well for teachers. Choose silhouettes that allow easy movement and suit your school's dress code. How can teachers make ethnic wear look modern for work? Try contemporary silhouettes such as palazzos or Farshi salwars, or style traditional prints with minimal jewellery, structured handbags and modern footwear. What footwear is best for teachers who stand all day? Choose comfortable flats, supportive sandals or other footwear that you can comfortably walk and stand in for extended periods. The right choice will depend on your individual comfort and workplace requirements. Which fabrics are comfortable for teachers in summer? Cotton and linen are popular choices for warm-weather dressing. Linen-cotton blends can also offer a balance between the characteristics of both fibres.