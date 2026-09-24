Lili Reinhart's The Love Hypothesis press looks are a love letter to 90s and 2000s rom-coms: 6 iconic fashion references

The 2020s have ushered in an era where cinema and fashion collide in the form of method dressing, turning promotional events into extensions of the big screen. From Zendaya embracing the aesthetic for Challengers, The Drama and The Odyssey to Blake Lively dressing for It Ends With Us and Margot Robbie channelling the world of Wuthering Heights, the trend has seen stars transform their press tour looks into fashion statements with a background.

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Now, with her latest rom-com, The Love Hypothesis, making its OTT debut on September 23, Lili Reinhart has stepped into the world of method dressing, drawing inspiration from the quintessential aesthetics of romantic comedies. Based on Ali Hazelwood’s eponymous novel, the film follows a supposedly mismatched pair who enter into a fake-dating arrangement for mutual benefit, only to find that their feelings extend beyond the performance.

For her press tour, Lili has tapped into the charming playground of '90s and 2000s nostalgia, recreating looks inspired by iconic rom-com characters portrayed by the likes of Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner and Sandra Bullock. Let’s take a closer look at Lili Reinhart’s method dressing game for her promotional tour, as she works alongside her stylist Ib Abdel Nasser to pay tribute to the leading ladies who came before her.