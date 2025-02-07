Drew Barrymore names Adam Sandler as her best on-screen kiss ever: 'We're bigger than hot, sexual chemistry'

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore, widely recognised for her charm in romantic comedies and her engaging presence as a talk show host, values more than just on-screen chemistry. The 49-year-old recently disclosed her all-time favourite on-screen kiss, and it comes as little surprise that it is with her longtime friend and co-star, Adam Sandler. Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler's on-screen partnership began with The Wedding Singer

Having starred alongside Adam in three much-loved romantic comedies—The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014)—Dree spoke about the deep connection they share beyond just movie magic. "I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic. We never dated, his wife Jackie is my dear friend," she remarked during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

For Drew, her bond with Adam is not about passionate romance but something far more meaningful. “But I love being in films with him because I think we’re representing something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry. We’re representing true admiration of another person," she elaborated.

Their on-screen partnership began with The Wedding Singer, where Drew played Julia, a kind-hearted bride-to-be, while Adam won over audiences as Robbie, a wedding singer with an endearing personality. Six years later, they reunited for 50 First Dates, a touching story in which Adam portrayed a Hawaii-based veterinarian determined to win over a woman (Drew) who loses her memory every day. Their third collaboration, Blended (2014), saw them play two single parents who, after a disastrous blind date, unexpectedly find themselves on the same family holiday in Africa.

Despite the passing years and their continuously evolving careers, Drew and Adam’s friendship has remained steadfast. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in early 2024, Barrymore spoke warmly of their close bond. “We’re so close. We text all the time. We see each other. We text," she had shared.